Fact Check: Cropped Video Shared By Amit Malviya To Show No Lathicharge Done Against Farmer

On November 28, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared an image of a policeman swinging a baton at an elderly Sikh farmer to show the atrocity of BJP led central government against the protesting farmers.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya replied to Rahul Gandhi's tweet by sharing a video clip to show that the police did not even touch the farmer and Rahul's tweet was merely propaganda. He shared the post with the caption, "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time." Twitter has tagged Amit Malviya's tweet as manipulated content.

The video went viral and many shared it on Twitter claiming that police just waved the baton but did not hit the farmer.

Suresh Nakhua, Spokesperson BJP Mumbai also shared the same video on Facebook.

OpIndia also did a Fact-Check on the Rahul Gandhi's Tweet and called the tweet propaganda to malign the image of BJP.

Claim:

Police did not hit the farmer but just waived the stick in the air.

Fact Check:

Amit Malviya's video shows one police personnel trying to hit the farmer. The Logical Indian found the full video which is published on YouTube channel Voice of America. In the full video, one can see that two police personnel tried hitting the farmer thus Amit Malviya's video is clipped.

Boom spoke to the farmer, Sukhdev Singh seen in the video who is 57-year-old and hails from Sangojla, Punjab. Sukhdev said, "We were all running, there was chaos everywhere with the police beating anyone who was not in a uniform. They were also firing tear gas shells. I remember trying to go from one side to the other and the way was blocked by policemen standing strategically on one side. I saw them wielding their lathis and tried to stop it using my hand but it instead hit my forearm, just below my wrist." He also said that he got injuries in his legs and back. Sukhdev Singh told the lathi hit his calf but no injuries occurred as he was wearing a thick layer underneath his pants to ward off the cold.

PTI journalist Ravi Choudhary has captured an image of when police personnel hit the farmer. The photo was captioned, "farmers clash with police during 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm reform laws, at Singhu border in Delhi."

Boom also spoke to Choudhary who said, "There was stone pelting, barricades were broken and a bus was also damaged with violent clashes between the police and protesters. The police then started lathi charging indiscriminately at all the protesters who had remained at the other side of the barricade. The old man in the photo was also hit by the lathi when he was running back to the side where all the farmers were present."

The Logical Indian searched for agitation at Singhu border and found an ANI report saying, 'Police used tear gas to disperse farmers at Singhu border.'

India TV reported, the farmers broke the cemented barricade at Singhu border after which the clash erupted and police used batons against the farmers.

Not just Singhu border, the police used lathi-charge, water cannons and tear gas on other Delhi-Haryana borders as well, to stop the farmers' protest.



Hence, the claim made by BJP supporters that no lathicharge was done or the person was not hit by a baton is fal.

