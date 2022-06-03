Old Video Of Funeral Procession Of A Soldier Falsely Passed As Last Rites Visuals Of Sidhu Moose Wala

A video of a huge crowd at a cremation ground is going viral on social media, with the claim that the visuals are of late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral procession.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in the Mansa district of Punjab. The people involved in the murder haven't been identified yet, but Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for it, along with other members of the gang. The attack was carried out a day after the Punjab government had reduced his security cover.



The video shows a large crowd at a cremation ground, with one of his songs edited in it as background music, and is being shared widely on social media with captions saying 'RIP Sidhu Moose Wala'.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "80% जाटो को पता ही नही उन्होंने क्या खो दिया और वो कितना बडा स्टार था."

[English Translation: 80% of Jats don't know what they have lost and what a big star he was.]

Another user wrote, "Rip sidhu musewala saskar."

It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Viral video of huge crowd at a cremation ground is of Sidhu Moose Wala funeral.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of funeral procession of martyr soldier Lokesh Kumawat.

During the initial investigation, we conducted a reverse image search on the viral video with InVid's Keyframe analysis tool. Using one of the keyframes, we conducted a reverse image search and came across a video uploaded on a YouTube channel dated 04 December 2021 in which similar visuals can be seen. According to the title, the viral video is of the last rites of martyr soldier Lokesh Kumawat which was attended by large number of people. At 0:34 of timestamp, one can see visuals similar to viral video.

On searching more, we also found the same video on another YouTube channel dated December 2021. The caption of the video suggests that the viral video is of funeral procession of martyred soldier Lokesh Kumawat.

We also looked for footage of last rites of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and found that he was cremated at his farm in Musa, Mansa. One can clearly see the difference between the last rites video of Sidhu Muse Wala and the viral video.

Though, we weren't independently verify the place of origin of viral video but It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala funeral. The viral video is available on the internet since 2021 and many visuals suggests that the viral video is of funeral procession of a martyred soldier. Hence, the viral claim is false.

