Fact Check: Old Picture Of A Group Of Man Holding A Chinese Flag Near A Lake Shared As Recent Development In Ladakh

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
A face-off occurred on May 9 between Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Indian Army along the disputed India-China boundary in north Sikkim, which resulted in major injuries on both sides.
Reportedly, they confronted each other near the Naku La sector, ahead of Muguthang, on May 9.
In connection to this incident, a photo has been going around with the claim that it was taken at Galwan Valley. Galwan Valley remains the point of debate between India and China.
Earlier also a similar situation had occurred at the Galwan Valley in 1956. The Chinese government had made an official claim in 1960 which eventually resulted in the India-China war of 1962. The war had caused massive casualties on both sides.
The viral picture shows a group of men holding a Chinese flag and a red banner near a lake. A vehicle can also be seen.
"Chinese army displaying their flag in Galwan valley near pangwan lake Ladakh As per Indian media China pitched more than 100 tents & thousands of troops in Galwan valley," reads the caption of one such post.
Claim:
Viral picture showing a group of men holding a Chinese flag is from the recent tension at the Indo-China border.
The claim is misleading.
A reverse image search led to a news report published by The Statesman on July 13, 2019.
The image was also found on a page call Tibet Sun, here also the report dated back to 2019.
"A purported photo of Chinese troops in civilian clothes planting a Chinese flag on Indian territory as residents of a village in Ladakh close to the border celebrate the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama on 6 July 2019. The banner read "Ban all activities to split Tibet", according to Indian officials in New Delhi," reads the caption of the image. The Indian Army had denied reports that said People's Liberation Army soldiers had crossed across the LAC and "planted" Chinese flags on Indian territory.
In both of these places, the image was credited to Facebook.
"The Chinese personnel were prepared in advance. Some of them in civilian clothes, armed with Chinese flags and banners, arrived at the spot in two jeeps and held a demonstration in protest," a senior officer was quoted as saying.
According to a Hindustan Times report, on May 29, China rejected the US offer to mediate in the current Sino-India border standoff stating that the two countries have existing communication mechanisms to resolve problems.
"We do not need the intervention of the third party," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying.
Earlier US President Donald Trump had tweeted that he was willing to mediate between New Delhi and Beijing to resolve the latest tension along the line of actual control (LAC) between the two Asian countries.
According to a report by The Wire, China is increasing its troops in areas around Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
The Chinese side had earlier erected around 100 tents and brought in heavy equipment for construction of bunkers.
However, the viral image showing a Chinese flag and red banner is old and not from any of the recent events.
India Today has also fact-checked this claim.
The Logical Indian had earlier debunked similar such misleading claims related to the recent skirmish at the Indo-China border.
