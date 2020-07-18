Fact Check: No, Brahmins Didn't Burn BJP Flags, An Old Photo Viral With False Claims

A photo showing a group of people burning BJP flags is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Brahmins burning BJP's flags.



"Brahmins burnt the BJP flag, Jai Jai Parashuram," reads the caption of the one such post. Acharya Pramod Krishnam a 'spiritual guru' shared the photo on Twitter. It has been retweeted over 4000 times.















A month ago the same image was doing the rounds with the claim that "After the digital rally of the Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar, the people of Bihar protested against the BJP."





BJP flags were burnt by brahmins. Fact Check: The claim is false. Twitter users replying on Pramod's tweet, shared a screenshot from a Bhaskar News Network report which carried the viral photo. The date of publishing of the report, 20 November 2018, is highlighted. Below is the screenshot:





"On Monday, when Mukesh Goyal's name came up in the Kotputli seat in the fifth list of BJP, Hansraj Patel filed his nomination as a rebel candidate," read the report. However, the report has been taken down now. Reportedly, Patel supporters had burnt the effigies of UP BJP's organisation general secretary and Kotputli resident Sunil Bansal and Union minister and MP Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, near the main square. The photo depicts a scene of that incident.



Therefore, the incident in the photo dates back to 2018. Kotputli is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Rajasthan and is part of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Kotputli falls in Jaipur district and Central region of Rajasthan. It is categorised as a rural seat. Therefore, the incident in the photo occurred in Rajasthan. Below is the 2018 election result of Kotpuli:



