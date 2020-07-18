Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Brahmins Didn't Burn BJP Flags, An Old Photo Viral With False Claims

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that BJP flags were burnt by Brahmins.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   18 July 2020 9:58 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: No, Brahmins Didn

A photo showing a group of people burning BJP flags is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Brahmins burning BJP's flags.

"Brahmins burnt the BJP flag, Jai Jai Parashuram," reads the caption of the one such post.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam a 'spiritual guru' shared the photo on Twitter. It has been retweeted over 4000 times.





A month ago the same image was doing the rounds with the claim that "After the digital rally of the Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar, the people of Bihar protested against the BJP."


Claim:

BJP flags were burnt by brahmins.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Twitter users replying on Pramod's tweet, shared a screenshot from a Bhaskar News Network report which carried the viral photo. The date of publishing of the report, 20 November 2018, is highlighted.

Below is the screenshot:


"On Monday, when Mukesh Goyal's name came up in the Kotputli seat in the fifth list of BJP, Hansraj Patel filed his nomination as a rebel candidate," read the report. However, the report has been taken down now. Reportedly, Patel supporters had burnt the effigies of UP BJP's organisation general secretary and Kotputli resident Sunil Bansal and Union minister and MP Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, near the main square. The photo depicts a scene of that incident.

Therefore, the incident in the photo dates back to 2018.

Kotputli is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Rajasthan and is part of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Kotputli falls in Jaipur district and Central region of Rajasthan. It is categorised as a rural seat.

Therefore, the incident in the photo occurred in Rajasthan.

Below is the 2018 election result of Kotpuli:


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Did 'Japan TV' Air Cartoon Clip Showing PM Modi Fighting Chinese President?

Claim Review :  BJP flag was burnt by brahmins
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian