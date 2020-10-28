Fact Check: Old Video Shared As Kodagu's DC Felicitated For Leading The Fight Against Coronavirus

A video where we can see a lady is being welcomed by people and is getting special treatment is being shared with a claim that "She was a nurse at Trivandrum Medical College. She completed IAS and posted as District Collector in Kodagu. Because of her nursing experience, she could help Kudagu District to totally come out of Covid-19. She is getting a special treat from the people of Kodagu."





The lady in the video is the District Collector of Kodagu who helped Kodagu come out of coronavirus.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a keyword search with 'Kodagu District Collector' and found a report published in Gulf News. The article credited Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, a farmer's daughter, for leading Kodagu's battle against coronavirus.





Annies is a nurse by degree. She did BSc in Nursing from the Trivandrum Medical College and cleared Civil Services Exams in 2012. She belongs to a humble background. Her father is a farmer. This shero lead a fight against coronavirus in the beginning and immediately closed the Tourism in Kodagu. Also, she asked to check for coronavirus that could penetrate in the boundaries of Kodagu through essentials coming from Mysuru. Her swift action impacted in taking control over the spread of coronavirus in Kodagu.

Even at the time of filing the report, the cases of active coronavirus in Kodagu is just 333, which is very less.









Thus, the context that the IAS officer due to her nursing background was able to contain coronavirus in Kodagu is true.

But the lady shown in the video is not the IAS officer.

The Logical Indian compared the photos of the lady in the viral video and Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.









On comparing both the photos, we were not able to find any similarity between both the images.

The News Minute reported that Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has also denied her presence in the video. She said, "That is not me in the video. Since yesterday (Monday), I am receiving endless messages about it but it's not me! I was told the video was shared on a Facebook page and then it was downloaded and circulated on WhatsApp."

The video was also once shared with the context of Hathras victim. Earlier it was claimed that the lady in the video was the victim of Hathras gang rape and she was felicitated for being an exam topper. At that time The Logical Indian did a fact check and found that the girl was an employee of Safe Shop, an e-commerce company. The video was published on YouTube in February 2020.

Thus, we can conclude that an old video is being shared with a misleading context.

