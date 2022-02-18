All section
No, Viral Video Claiming Muslims Were Forced Out Of Village Isnt Related To Murder Of Kishan Bharwad

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
No, Viral Video Claiming Muslims Were Forced Out Of Village Isn't Related To Murder Of Kishan Bharwad

Gujarat,  18 Feb 2022 12:17 PM GMT

Kishan Bharwad's murder has led to several social media posts spreading misinformation. Videos are viral claiming that Muslims were forced out of a village after his murder.

Kishan Bharwad, a resident of Udaipur, Gujarat shared a post on Facebook on January 6 which was said to be anti-Muslim, after which an FIR was lodged against him for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community. Later, two bike-borne assailants killed him in the Dhandhuka area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on January 25. Following the murder of Kishan Bharwad, several social media posts have gone viral spreading misinformation.

Later, Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Shabbiar alias Saba Chopda, a resident of Malvatvada, Dhandhuka, and Imtiyaz alias Imtu Pathan, a resident of Kothifali, Dhandhuka in relation to the murder. On January 29, the Anti-Terrorism Squad took over the Gujarat government's investigation. It arrested Qamar Gani in connection with the case within 24 hours. Within this communally sensitive context, social media posts are viral claiming that Muslim families have been forcefully evacuated in retaliation to Bharwad's murder.

Claim:

The viral social media post has the following claim. "देखो जब हिन्दू जागता है तो क्या होता है, यह वीडियो देखकर आप को बहुत सकून मिलने वाला है, हिन्दुओ ने पूरा गांव ही खाली करा डाला वहा किशन भरवाड़ का मर्डर हुआ था आज पूरे गांव को 🐷🐷🐷🐷मुसलमानों से मुक्त करा डाला."

[English Translation: Look what happens when Hindus wake up. After watching this video, you will get a lot of relief; Hindus have evacuated the whole village. After the murder of Kishan Bharwad, today, this entire village was freed from Muslims.]

Another video was shared with the same caption.

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is not related to Kishan Bharwad murder case.

Video 1:

For the first video, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis to break down the video in frames. Following a reverse image search of one of the keyframes, we came across a report of TV9 News containing the same footage as the viral video. According to the report, the incident in the video is related to Pirana village.

Video 2:

Our examination found that the second video was also related to the incident that took place in the dargah at Pirana village in Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad district. The incident took place on January 31, 2022.

According to The Quint report, the residents were upset because Imamshah Bawa Sanstha Trust erected a wall around the dargah. Hundreds of Saiyed Muslims of Pirana began a protest march towards the collector's office to protest against the wall's construction.

133 protesters, which included 64 women, were held by the police but were released within a few hours. Later, the police force was deployed in Pirana as per the Times of India and India TV News report. At the 3.36 mark, the the Quint video shows the same incident as in the viral video.


Image Credit: Times of India

According to India TV journalist Nirnay Kapoor, the situation is not communally sensitive. His tweet reads, "There is no dispute between Hindus and Muslims of Pirana. The dispute is with the trustees of Imam Shah Trust."

Conclusion:

The viral claim with the videos stating that the entire population of Muslims was vacated from their village after the murder of Kishan Bharwad is misleading. In actuality, the clips is of the Pirana dargah incident entirely unrelated to the Bharwad murder.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Molestation During Yogi's Rule Shared To Show Law And Order Situation Under SP Govt

Kishan Bharwad 
Ahmedabad 
Gujarat 
Murder 
Pirana 
Dargah 

