Fact Check

Fact Check: The Sun Does Not Chant ‘Om’ As Kiran Bedi’s Twitter Video Claims

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 6th, 2020 / 11:26 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Image Credit: India Today

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi shared a video on Twitter on January 4, Saturday, claiming that US space agency, NASA, has recorded the sound of the sun, which resembles ‘Om’. The video had over 72,000 views at the time of reporting and was re-shared as many as 1,600 times. 

Fact Check

This claim is absolutely false. A video on the Sun producing a sound was uploaded on NASA’s YouTube handle on July 25, 2018, but it never claimed that the sound is ‘Om’.

A NASA report reveals that a group of scientists from NASA and ESA (The European Space Agency) studied sun for more than 20 years in an attempt to document its movements and sounds.

According to the report, the sun produces a sound resembling a low, pulsing “heartbeat”. But nowhere in the report is it mentioned that the sound resembles that of Om.

The video released by Nasa says that the humming sound is produced because of the vibrations caused by activity inside the Sun. Scientists use these vibrations to look inside the Sun.

Netizens were quick to point out that the claim is not true.

Actor Kabir Bedi, who had re-tweeted the claim, later apologised for the mistake.

Creating or sharing fake news is never justified. We have a responsibility to verify everything that we post on the internet. To ensure that our national debate is healthy and well-informed, each and every one of us has a responsibility of treating what we read with a pinch of salt, a spoonful of doubt, and a flood of research.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Anti-CAA Protesters Burning Hindu God Posters

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Fact Check: The Sun Does Not Chant ‘Om’ As Kiran Bedi’s Twitter Video Claims

Fact Check: AMU Protestors Didn’t Chant ‘Hinduon Ki Kabar Khudegi’

Madhya Pradesh Cow Vigilantes

MP: 25 Alleged Cow Smugglers Thrashed, Forced To Chant ‘Gau Mata Ki Jai’ By Cow Vigilantes

Faisal Usman Khan Jai Shri Ram

Cab Driver Beaten Up, Forced To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ In Mumbai

LG Kiran Bedi Has No Powers To Interfere In Day To Day Govt Affairs: Madras High Court

School Student Fee Punishment

2 Students Forbidden To Take Exam After Failing To Pay School Fees; Forced To Stand Under Sun

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Exemplifying Communal Harmony, Kerala Mosque Holds Hindu Wedding

News

“The Situation Is ‘Volatile’, Even I May Be Beaten Up Tomorrow,” JNUSU President’s Father On Attack

News

‘We Were Hit With The Butt Of Guns’: Students Of Muzaffarnagar Madrasa Allege Police Atrocities On Campus

Get Inspired

Legacy Lives On! Animal Enthusiast Steve Irwin’s Family Rescues 90,000 Animals From Australia Bushfires

News

[Video] ‘Can’t Do Journalism In This Environment’: Journalists Heckled, Abused Outside JNU Gate

News

Kolkata: BJP MLA Anupam Hazra Booked For Assaulting Man, His Girlfriend At A Pub

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.