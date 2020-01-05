Fact Check: The Sun Does Not Chant ‘Om’ As Kiran Bedi’s Twitter Video Claims
January 5th, 2020 / 3:13 PM / Updated 1 mins ago
Image Credit: India Today
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi shared a video on Twitter on January 4, Saturday, claiming that US space agency, NASA, has recorded ‘OM’ as the sound of the sun. The video had over 72,000 views at the time of reporting and was re-shared as many as 1,600 times.
— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 4, 2020
This claim is absolutely false. A video on the Sun producing sound was uploaded on NASA’s YouTube handle on July 25, 2018. But it never said that the sound is ‘Om’.
By nasa https://t.co/c8SoZ2bXwv
— Sri kanta Gowda (@SriKantaGowda07) January 4, 2020
A NASA report reveals that a group of scientists from NASA and ESA (The European Space Agency) studied sun for more than 20 years in an attempt to document its movements and sounds.
According to the report, the sun produces a sound resembling a low, pulsing “heartbeat”. But nowhere in the report is it mentioned that the sound resembles that of Om.
The video released by Nasa says that the humming sound is produced because of the vibrations caused by activity inside the Sun. Scientists use these vibrations to look inside the Sun.
The Sun is not silent. The low, pulsing hum of our star's heartbeat allows scientists to peer inside, revealing huge rivers of solar material flowing, along with waves, loops and eruptions. This helps scientists study what can’t be seen. Listen in: https://t.co/J4ZC3hUwtL pic.twitter.com/lw30NIEob2
— NASA (@NASA) July 25, 2018
Netizens were quick to point out that the claim is not true.
Fake, edited video. In original video, you can hear Jai Jagdish Hare after om. Please check WhatsApp again. https://t.co/9VCZcnX1F3
— Kamlesh K Singh (@kamleshksingh) January 4, 2020
Actor Kabir Bedi, who had re-tweeted the claim, later apologised for the mistake.
Apologies for the retweet re “sound the Sun”. It’s a fake 😩 https://t.co/Mw3yKPqStX
— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) January 4, 2020
Creating or sharing fake news is never justified. We have a responsibility to verify everything that we post on the internet. To ensure that our national debate is healthy and well-informed, each and every one of us has a responsibility of treating what we read with a pinch of salt, a spoonful of doubt, and a flood of research.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]
Written by : Sumanti Sen
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh