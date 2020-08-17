Fact Check: Bahrain King Has A Robot Bodyguard?

Fact Check

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that King of Bahrain has a robot bodyguard.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Aug 2020 8:21 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A video is being circulated on social media with the claim that the King of Bahrain arrived in Dubai with his robot bodyguard.

"King of Bahrain arrives in Dubai with his robot bodyguard fitted 360 with cameras and inbuilt pistols. Technology moves very fast than ever in history," reads the caption of the post.




At the time of writing the post, the video was shared over 8,000 times.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The logo on the carpet seen in the video reads,'ETIMAD'.


A keyword search based on this led to the same video on YouTube. The video was uploaded on February 24, 2019 and the title reads, "8-ft Titan robot greets visitors at UAE defence show Idex in Abu Dhabi."

Below is another video from the same event:

According to a report by Gulf News, Idex 2019 was a five-day event where more than 1,310 defence firms had participated.

Reportedly, a robot named Titan was also a part of the event. Another report on the event can be accessed here.

The robot had been in the public eye earlier also. The 60 kg robot, Titan, is the world's first commercial entertainment robot artist developed by the British company Cyberstein, and was also present at the Burj Khalifa in November 2018.

Back in March 2018, Titan was at the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Further, the man in the video does not resemble Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain.

Below is a comparison of the King's photo (left) and the man in the viral photo (right):


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

