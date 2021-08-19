Children's Band Creating Music Using Tin/Plastic Cans And Flutes Is From Pakistan

A video of a children's band is shared on social media, claiming that the band is from any Indian village and is playing 'Vande Mataram'. In the video, a child performs some actions with a wooden stick while the other band members play music around him. The song sounds like a popular Indian patriotic song 'Aao bachho tumhe dikhaye jhanki Hindustan ki...Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram'. Netizens speculate that the video is from an Indian village and appreciate the band's creativity for generating music without any modern music facilities.

A Twitter user, 'Aviator Anil Chopra', whose bio describes him as a Retired Air Marshal from India Air Force, shared the video and captioned, "Wow!".

A Twitter user 'RachanaPurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು' shared the video on Twitter and captioned, "What do you say to this Spirit in poor Villages. Playing the Army Band? Just too good.... Kindly share, let everyone know. Patriotism is not asset of those hearts in high positions.. it's born in heart."

What do you say to this Spirit in poor Villages. Playing the Army Band? Just too good.... Kindly share, let everyone know. Patriotism is not asset of those hearts in high positions..it's born in heart. pic.twitter.com/sjSYw7Fxno — Rachana🇮🇳PurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು (@Bengaluruhudugi) August 17, 2021

Indian actor, Anupam Kher, also shared the video on Twitter with an affectionate caption for the children's band. He wrote in Hindi, "भारत के किसी गाँव में कुछ बच्चो ने मिलकर अपना एक बैंड तैयार किया है।इस बैंड के पास कोई आधुनिक साज़ो सामान नहीं है।और इन्होंने धुन भी क्या चुनी है! मिलिट्री बैंड की।क्योंकि ये जानते हैं कि "असली पावर दिल में होती है!!" इन बच्चों की जय हो।किधर हैं ये बच्चे?" (Some kids in a village in India have formed their own band together. This band does not have any modern equipment. And what a tune they have chosen! of military bands. Because they know that "the real power lies in the heart!!" Hail to these children. Where are these children?)

Indian media outlets like NDTV and Navbharat Times further amplified the video claiming that the children's band is playing 'Vande Mataram'.

The video is of a village in India and the song being played is 'Aao bachho tumhe dikhaye jhanki Hindustan ki...Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram'



We analysed the video shared and came across comments that said that the children's band is called 'Chilimchi band', and the video is from Hunza in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

Taking a clue from the comments, we searched for the older posts of this video using keywords related to Hunza, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Pakistan.

We found a Facebook user from Hunza who shared this video in 2014. The video is titled "Children band of Hunza Hyderabad".



We found a Facebook page, 'Hunza Folk', that shared this video in 2015. The page captioned, "An Idea that makes a difference. Watch out the talent of kids and their self-made instruments. #Hyberabad_kids_band #Chilimchi_band".

Fact-checking website Alt News contacted the founder of the band Kashif Nawaz. He said that the band came into existence in 2013 when he was a teenager. His band made musical instruments using spare ghee cans and bought flutes with their pocket money. He said that the band was playing 'Aao baccho sair karain tumko Paksitan ki', which is the plagiarised Pakistani version of the Indian song 'Aao bachho tumhe dikhaye jhanki Hindustan ki'. Their band still performs at different events.

After their old video went viral, the band recently created a Facebook page, namely the 'Josh Band', which also mentions their band's previous name 'Chilimchi Band'.

Hence, an old video of a children's band from Hunza in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan is shared with a false claim that the video is from any Indian village and is playing 'Vande Mataram' as falsely claimed by Indian media outlets.

