Footage Of Kerala's Anti-CAA Protest Falsely Shared As Rally Against BJP & RSS

In Tripura, communal violence erupted, leading to targeted attacks on the state's minority community. Many media reports mentioned that the violence took place during the rally organized by Right-wing Hindutva organizations.

Now, footage of a massive rally is being shared on social media claiming that it shows a protest conducted in Kerala against the violence that erupted in Tripura.

A Facebook page, 'Deccan News 7', which mentions itself as a News & Media website, shared the footage and captioned, "Kerala Muslims protest against Tripura Violence."

A Twitter user shared the footage with a caption in Hindi which reads, "*केरला के मुसलमानों ने यह साबित कर दिया कि वह जिंदा कौम है और उनके अंदर अपने मुसलमान भाइयों बहनों के लिए हमदर्दी है| उन्होंने बीजेपी,आरएसएस भगवा संगठनों के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है| मुत्ताहिद होकर एक होकर कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर एक इतनी बड़ी रैली निकाली."

[English Translation: The Muslims of Kerala have proved that they are a living community, and they have sympathy for their Muslim brothers and sisters. He has opened a front against BJP, RSS and other saffron organizations. Together they took out such a big rally against them.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

A protest was conducted in Kerala against the violence that erupted in Tripura.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The footage is old, shot in January 2020 during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Mannarkkad town of Kerala.

We watched the shared video and heard that the announcements are in Malayalam and related to CAA. We searched on the internet using the specific keywords and found the extended versions of the shared footage.

An Instagram user, 'Nishab Parokkottil' had shared the extended version of the viral footage in higher resolution on 3 January 2020. He captioned it in the Malayalam language, which in English reads, "Not alone, but together. #rejectnrc #rejectcaa #Mannarkkad Mannarkkad".

A YouTube channel, 'Hadhi Media' had shared the same extended version of the shared footage on 18 January 2020. The video was titled in the Malayalam language, which translated to English reads, "Anti-citizenship rally attended by lakhs of people".

We also compared the viral video with the YouTube video. In both the video links mentioned above, at 1:05 time frame, a banner carried by two men can be seen. The cars can be seen parked in both the video. Also, in the left side, a big wide banner can be seen. Below you can see the comparison.

To sum up, footage of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest conducted in the Mannarkkad town of Kerala is shared with a false claim that it shows the rally held recently against the violence that erupted in Tripura.

