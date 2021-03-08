BJP Leader's Old Remark Of Ensuring Good Quality Beef In Kerala Resurfaces Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

Ahead of Kerala State Assembly Elections 2021, which are to be held on April 6, social media users are sharing a video of India TV that says a BJP leader announced to ensure good quality of beef in Kerala if he wins the election.

This video is being captioned differently, but all hinting that the BJP leader has made this remark to garner votes in the upcoming Kerala elections.

A Twitter user Sajjad Ahmad Khan INC, shared the video with a caption, "BJP is full of Hypocrisy...BJP Leader in KERALA announced to provide best BEEF to his Voters. BJP kisi ki sagi nhi@sagufa_momtaz @IamJavedAshraf#लाल_टोपी_वाला_गुंडा #ReleaseRanjitSingh"

While many Twitter users are sharing screenshots of India TV report and sharing it with a Hindi caption, translation of which is, "Those who slaughtered people in the name of cows are promising beef in the election today. BJP's promise in Kerala, If we come to the government, the devotees will eat good cow meat."



Facebook users are also sharing the screenshot of India Tv.





Congress leader Salman Nizami and Congress national panellist Szarita Laitphlang also tweeted a link of a Hindustan Times's article based on the BJP leader's remark.





BJP leader made a remark of ensuring good quality beef in Kerala if he wins the election in context with upcoming Kerala State Assembly Elections.



The Logical Indian opened the link of the Hindustan Times shared on Twitter and found that the date given in the article is April 30, 2017. According to the article, BJP leader N Sreeprakash, who contested in 2017 by-elections from the Mallapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala, made a poll pledge to ensure good quality meat for everyone.





On searching with the keyword, 'BJP, beef, Kerala, India TV' on YouTube, we came across the India Tv video which was published on April 3, 2017. The report says that while BJP is making strict laws against the beef ban across the country, however, in Kerala, a BJP leader is promising quality beef supply if he wins the election.

The Times Of India later on April 3, 2017, reported a clarification made by Sreeprakash on his earlier statement. According to the Times of India, Spreeprakash later said, "My point was about the necessity of establishing clean and modernized abattoirs, not about beef. Answering a question about the closure of abattoirs in UP, I replied that I will ensure the distribution of good-quality beef at clean abattoirs if I am voted to power. There was no need to create a controversy over my statement. After all, it is not the job of an MP to supply beef. The media misrepresented my words with a hidden agenda."

Hence, an old story has been revived to show Kerala's BJP leader made the beef quality remark as a poll pledge of upcoming state assembly elections.

