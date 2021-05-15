Inshorts' Fake Screenshot Viral Claiming Kerala Couple Dies After Refusing Ambulance With Hanuman Sticker

A screenshot purportedly of Inshorts, a news summary mobile application, has gone viral on social media. The screenshot has an image of two people in PPE kits with an ambulance in the background and has the title, "Kerala couple refuse ambulance with Hanuman sticker, dies."



The summary of the report said, "In a bizarre incident, M Stalin and his wife Jaycee who were gasping for oxygen refused an ambulance when they saw a saffron Hanuman sticker on the vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, they passed away shaking within minutes of each other."

Highly communal intollerence bigots.

Kerala xtian couple M Stalin and his wife Jaycee refuse Ambulance with Lord Hanuman sticker, dies...

Hindus always tollorent people...

— Nandagopal.K.M. (@nandaji1958) May 14, 2021

The screenshot is widely shared on Facebook.





Indu Makkal Katchi, a Hindu nationalist party in Tamil Nadu also shared the image with a caption, "Unbelievable if true, someone please verify."

Unbelievable... If true....



— Indu Makkal Katchi (Offl) (@Indumakalktchi) May 13, 2021

Claim:

The viral screenshot is of news published by Inshorts.

Fact Check:

A Google reverse image search of the image used in the viral Inshorts screenshot led to an article published by Hindustan Times on May 10, 2021. The image is shared with a caption, "Family members and undertakers carry the body of a victim who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at an open-air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bangalore on May 8, 2021, as India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)"







The image was also published on Getty Images with a caption, "Family members and undertakers carry the body of a victim who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at an open-air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bangalore on May 8, 2021, as India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)"







Also, the ambulance reads Prasanna Ambulance Services, which is Bengaluru-based ambulance service.





On comparing the viral screenshot with the original screenshot of Inshorts post, we found that in the viral image, the alignment was not correct, the fonts were different.





A representative from Inshorts told Alt News, "This news piece hasn't been published by us on Inshorts. This is a doctored image."

Hence, a fake screenshot of Inshorts has gone viral.

