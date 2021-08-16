Video Of Police Chase In Brazil Passed Off As Terrorist's Arrest In Kashmir

A video of police officials chasing a motorcyclist is widely shared on social media. Netizens claim that the video is from Srinagar, Kashmir, where the security forces have caught a terrorist. In the 17-second-long clip, a police vehicle can be seen chasing a biker, knocking him down, and then a policeman kicking and pinning him to the ground.

The video is being circulated on Facebook. People are sharing the video on Facebook with the caption, "श्रीनगर live - आतंक वादी गिरफ़्तार। भारतमाता के वीरो की जय हो। #Kashmir (sic)." The English translation reads, "Srinagar live - terrorist arrested. All hail Indian heroes".





The video is shared on Twitter as well.





श्रीनगर लाईव आतकवादी गिरफ्तार।

That is real Azadi ka Jashn 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2dkLWmmpff — Sureshkumar Dhoka (@Spdhoka) August 13, 2021

Claim:

A video of a police chase is viral, claiming that a terrorist has been arrested in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it false. The video is from Pérola, Brazil, where the local police chased and caught 17-year-old

motorcyclist Avenia Pérola Byinton.

We did a Google reverse image search by breaking the video into multiple keyframes using the InVid tool. We found several media reports that covered the incident.

Brazilian media outlets like Globo, Istoe, and Itupevaagora reported the incident. According to the reports, the incident occurred at night on 1 August in the central area in Pérola, Brazil. The police patrolling the area in Umuarama town asked the 17-year-old boy to stop the bike, but he tried to flee. The police chased the motorbike, which collided with the police vehicle while taking a turn, and the officials caught hold of the bike rider.

We also found a Youtube video of the incident uploaded on 3 August by a verified channel, 'Balanço Geral Curitiba'. The description of the video reads in English, "He was running away from the police and hit the car. The boy is a minor; his father was called to answer for the situation. Check out all the details in the article!"

It is clear from the news reports that the viral clip is of Brazil and has nothing to do with a terrorist arrest. Hence, the viral claim is fake.

