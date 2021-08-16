All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Video Of Police Chase In Brazil Passed Off As Terrorists Arrest In Kashmir

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Police Chase In Brazil Passed Off As Terrorist's Arrest In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir,  16 Aug 2021 12:47 PM GMT

Writer : Jakir Hassan | 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video of police officials chasing a motorcyclist is widely shared on social media. Netizens claim that the video is from Srinagar, Kashmir, where the security forces have caught hold of a terrorist.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

A video of police officials chasing a motorcyclist is widely shared on social media. Netizens claim that the video is from Srinagar, Kashmir, where the security forces have caught a terrorist. In the 17-second-long clip, a police vehicle can be seen chasing a biker, knocking him down, and then a policeman kicking and pinning him to the ground.

The video is being circulated on Facebook. People are sharing the video on Facebook with the caption, "श्रीनगर live - आतंक वादी गिरफ़्तार। भारतमाता के वीरो की जय हो। #Kashmir (sic)." The English translation reads, "Srinagar live - terrorist arrested. All hail Indian heroes".


The video is shared on Twitter as well.


Claim:

A video of a police chase is viral, claiming that a terrorist has been arrested in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it false. The video is from Pérola, Brazil, where the local police chased and caught 17-year-old

motorcyclist Avenia Pérola Byinton.

We did a Google reverse image search by breaking the video into multiple keyframes using the InVid tool. We found several media reports that covered the incident.

Brazilian media outlets like Globo, Istoe, and Itupevaagora reported the incident. According to the reports, the incident occurred at night on 1 August in the central area in Pérola, Brazil. The police patrolling the area in Umuarama town asked the 17-year-old boy to stop the bike, but he tried to flee. The police chased the motorbike, which collided with the police vehicle while taking a turn, and the officials caught hold of the bike rider.

Image Credit: Globo.com

We also found a Youtube video of the incident uploaded on 3 August by a verified channel, 'Balanço Geral Curitiba'. The description of the video reads in English, "He was running away from the police and hit the car. The boy is a minor; his father was called to answer for the situation. Check out all the details in the article!"

It is clear from the news reports that the viral clip is of Brazil and has nothing to do with a terrorist arrest. Hence, the viral claim is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Sadhus Thrashed In MP On Suspicion Of Child Kidnapping Shared As Delhi

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Jammu and Kashmir 
Kashmir 
Independence Day 
Brazil 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Polices Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X