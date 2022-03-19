All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Kashmiri Pandit Woman Lashing Out Is Being Falsely Attributed To The Kashmir Files

Fact Check
The video of the woman is old, captured during the screening of another film, 'Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in 2020.

Bollywood Film 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was released on March 11 and is claimed to depict the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits and their forced exodus from the valley during the peak of insurgency in the early 1990s. The film has been in the news since its release.

In the same context, a video of a Kashmiri Pandit woman giving an emotional speech and slamming the film in the theatre is viral, claiming that the film portrayed fake propaganda with distorted facts to incite communal disharmony between Hindus and Muslims.

The video is shared in a collage with two thumbnails. One of the images shows director Vivek Agnihotri and the other shows a packed movie theatre. The post is shared with a Hindi caption, "दा कश्मीर मूवी पूरी फर्जी बनाई गई है इसका सच आया सामने थ्येटर में एक हिंदू महिला भड़की कहा की यह मूवी पूरी फर्जी है इस मूवी में सच्चाई नहीं दिखाई गई इस मूवी का उद्देश्य है दो संप्रदायो में अराजकता फैलाना!".

[English translation: The Kashmir movie has been made entirely fake. The truth of it came out. A Hindu woman in the theatre said that this movie is totally bogus. The fact is not shown in this movie. The purpose of this movie is to spread chaos between two sects!]


The post is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same caption and similar narrative.

Claim:

A Kashmiri Pandit woman called 'The Kashmir Files', a bogus film, intending to incite communal disharmony between Hindus and Muslims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false. The video of the woman is old, captured during the screening of another film, 'Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in 2020.

On closely observing the viral post, we found that the text embedded on the video reads, "Reaction to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara movie which secularised the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits," and "Reaction to The Kashmir Files" with a user name in-between "@Incognito_qfs".

We searched the mentioned user name on different social media handles.

We found on Twitter that the user naming 'Incognito' shared a collage of three videos through its account on March 13. The post was captioned, "You can't suppress the truth forever. Inevitably, it will somehow crack open the shell and come out with uncontrollable force."

The post appeared as a comparison between the audience reaction to the recently released 'The Kashmir Files' and 2020 released 'Shikara'. Both the films are plotted on the plights of the Kashmiri Pandits.

We searched the internet through different keywords using the text mentioned for the viral video.

We found an extended version of the viral video on YouTube, published by the entertainment channel 'Viralbollywood' on February 7, 2020. The video was a review of 'Shikara' titled, "A Kashmiri Pandit Girl Bashes Vidhu Vinod Chopra 😡😡😡 In Front Of Audience".

In the video, the visibly distraught woman belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community says, "ये आपका commercialism आपको मुबारक हो, As a Kashmiri Pandit, I disown your movie, I disown it".

[English translation: Congratulations on your commercialism, As a Kashmiri Pandit, I disown your movie, I disown it.]

The video garnered a lot of headlines in 2020 and was covered by several mainstream outlets, including India Today and The New Indian Express.

According to the reports, Vidhu Vinod Chopra arranged a special screening of his film 'Shikara' at a theatre in Connaught Place, Delhi. One of the viewers, belonging to a community, alleged that Chopra commercialized the entire issue of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s and did not portray the actual suffering of the community, including the genocide, mass rapes and mass murders committed by Islamic radical groups in his film.

To conclude, the viral video is old and was a viewer's review to Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 2020 film 'Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits', based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. The viral video has no relation to the recently released Vivek Agnihotri directed 'The Kashmir Files', and the video is being falsely attributed to the recently released film.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

