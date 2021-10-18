Old Video Of Gorakhpur, UP Shared As Police Brutality On Muslim In Kashmir

A video is going viral on social media, in which the police can be seen lathi-charging, and people are running to save themselves from it. People on social media claim that the viral video is from Kashmir, where the Indian government is running operations against the Muslims in Kashmir.

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. You can see the video here.]

The video is being shared with an Arabic caption. The English translation of which reads, "#India has announced a warning to all people of religions "except Islam" to immediately get out of Kashmir in preparation for a massive military campaign, as usual, against "terrorism" or, more precisely, against "Islam". The Internet and communications were cut off in preparation for a major massacre! God is enough, and yes, the agent. O Allah, we complain to you of our weakness, our lack of tricks, and our humiliation #Occupied_Kashmir #Kashmir_bad #Save_Muslim_Kashmir #Boycott_India_and its products.

Hashtags related to Kashmir were used in the viral videos. See the video here, here, here and here. It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar caption.

Claim:

The viral video is from Kashmir.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral is from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage using the InVid tool and found a video uploaded on a YouTube channel named Social media news dated 31 December 2019. The title of the video reads, "Indian Police Beaten anti-Citizenship Law protester. CAA - NRC - CAA_NRC - India - CAAProtest _CAA." It means the viral video is not recent but from 2019.

The board of a shop named 'Maa Vaishno Stationers' is also visible in the viral video. Taking a cue from this, we searched about it on Google map. We found that this shop is in Nakhas Chowk of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Below you can see the comparison of the shop image accessed from Google maps.

Comparision

Taking a hint from here, we did a keyword search on the Internet. We found this video uploaded from another angle on a YouTube channel named NYOOOZ UP- Uttarakhand l Uttar Pradesh- Uttarakhand. The title of the video reads, "Indian Police Beaten anti-Citizenship Law protester. CAA - NRC - CAA_NRC - India - CAAProtest _CAA." This video had the same visuals as seen in the viral video from another angle. The description of the video says, "Violent protest against CAA and NRC in Gorakhpur after Friday prayers. Muslims shouted slogans in mosques; Police lathi-charged near Gorakhpur Kotwali." In this video, Maa Vaishno Stationers shop is also visible.

To sum up, an old video dated December 2019 of the CAA and NRC protest in Gorakhpur, UP, in which police can be seen doing lathi-charge on protestors, is falsely shared as the Indian government is running operations against the Muslims in Kashmir. Hence, the viral claim is false.

