Post Claiming Death Of Karnataka's Hijab Girl Muskan Khan Is Fake

An image of an unconscious girl wearing a hijab is going viral on social media. The viral image is a collage in which a man can be seen carrying an unconscious girl wearing a white hijab. Along with it, an image of Muskan Khan, a Muslim girl who gained popularity during the Hijab controversy in Karnataka can also be seen. It is being claimed that the girl in the white hijab is Muskan Khan who protested against the Hijab ban in Karnataka and she has been killed.

A Facebook user shared this collage with a caption in Bengali which reads, "ইন্ন-লিল্লাহি ওয়া ইন্না ইলাইহি রাজিউন। মুসকান আর নেই ভারত বর্ষে যে মেয়েটা আল্লাহু আকবার বলে আওয়াজ| দিয়ে বিশ্ব কাঁপিয়ে দিয়েছিল,সেই মুসকান বোনটাকে কাফেরের| দলেরা হত্যা করে ফেলেছে। আল্লাহ তুমি এই বোন কে জান্নাতুল ফেরদাউস নসিব করুন আমিন আমিন ছুম্মা আমিন."

[English Translation: Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Razioon. Muskan is no more. In India, the woman who shook the world by shouting 'Allah Hu Akbar' has been killed by a group of infidels. May Allah grants him paradise, Ameen.]

This collage is widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.





Claim:

The unconscious girl in the white Hijab is Muskan Khan and she has been killed by the infidels.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The girl in the white hijab is not Muskan Khan.

It is to be noted that after the Hijab controversy, Muskan Khan became the face of "Hijab controversy" in Karnataka. If Muskan Khan had indeed been killed by someone, it surely would have been covered by the Indian media outlets. However, we did not find any news report which can verify the viral claim.

We then ran a google reverse image of the unconscious girl seen in the viral post and came across an article of Mid Day published in April 2017. The title of the report reads, "When the girls come out pelting in Kashmir." According to the report, the viral image is of students from Women's College, MA Road, who staged protests and pelted stones at the security forces in Kashmir. During this protest, several college students got injured and were later admitted to the hospital.

We also found this image in a report on Rediff.com dated 17 April 2017. According to the report, the clash began when a group of students held a rally near Sri Pratap College on Moulana Azad Road in the vicinity of Lal Chowk to oppose the Pulwama incident, which resulted in skirmishes between the protesting students and the forces. The caption of the image reads, "Injured students being shifted to hospital."

The Quint contacted Muskan who refuted the viral claim. She said that she is fine and she is in Saudi Arabia for a religious trip with her family.



Our investigation shows that the claim which is viral in the name of Muskan Khan is false. She is alive and currently in Saudi Arabia with her family for a religious trip. Also, the other girl in the viral posts is not Muskan but a student from the Kashmir valley who got injured during a clash with armed forces back in 2017. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Father Kissing His Daughter After Her Nikah Ceremony Shared With False Claim

