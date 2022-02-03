Congress Inaugurated Youth Wing Office In Karnataka With Muslim Rituals? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

A picture of a group of men is going viral with a claim that Indian National Congress inaugurated Congress Youth wing office in Karnataka with Muslim rituals. In the image, a group of men can be seen sitting on a chair making dua (invocation) inside a room with photo frames of Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the background.

Megh Updates, an online media platform shared the image with a caption that reads, "Karnataka: Congress Youth Wing Opens New Office in Bangalore"

Karnataka: Congress Youth Wing Opens New Office in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/NXzR5W9zkK — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) January 31, 2022

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted this image while mocking the Congress party.

Another Twitter user wrote a caption which reads, "No this is not inauguration of any madrassa. Its inauguration of Youth Congress office in Karnataka."

No this is not inauguration of any madrassa. Its inauguration of Youth Congress office in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/8geCRFHulo — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) February 2, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral picture shows Indian National Congress inaugurating Congress Youth wing office in Karnataka with Muslim rituals.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. Hindu rituals including Havan was also performed during the ceremony.

During the initial stage of the investigation, we came across a live video shared by N A Haris, MLA from the Shantinagar constituency of Karnataka. The caption of the video reads, "Attending office charge taking ceremony of Mohammed Haris Nalapad as Karnataka youth congress president." In the 5:28 long video, we can see similar footage as seen in the viral image.

While going through his profile, we found another video in which Mohammed Haris Nalapad can be seen performing Havan. The caption of the video reads, "Attending office charge taking ceremony of Mohammed Haris Nalapad as Karnataka youth congress president."

We then searched the Facebook and Twitter profiles of Mohammaed Haris Nalapad and found several images shared by him in which the images similar to viral image can be seen. It is to be noted along with the viral image, the image of Haris Nalapad performing havan can also be seen.

On Twitter, he shared images with a Kannada caption, translation of which in English reads, "Prayers were held today at the Karnataka Region Youth Congress office at the Congress House. @mlanaharis legislator and several Congress leaders, including Mohammed, were present."

On searching more, we found an article of The Indian Express in which an image of MLA Haris performing Havan can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Mohammed Haris Nalapad takes charge as Karnataka Youth Congress chief." According to the report, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee leader take charge of office as president of the youth wing. During the ceremony, he performed religious rituals of both Hindu and Muslim traditions at the Congress Bhavan on Race Course Road.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the claim made with the viral image that Indian National Congress has inaugurated it's Congress Youth wing office in Karnataka with Muslim rituals is misleading. Not only Muslim rituals but Hindu rituals including Havan were also performed during the ceremony.

