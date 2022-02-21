All section
Did Karnataka Police Thrash Women Protesting Over Hijab Controversy? No, Viral Video Is From UP

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Karnataka Police Thrash Women Protesting Over Hijab Controversy? No, Viral Video Is From UP

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Karnataka,  21 Feb 2022 12:08 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the viral video, people claimed that Karnataka police thrashed Muslim women who were protesting against the hijab ban in educational institutions. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

In connection with recent incidents reported in Karnataka over the Hijab Row, a video is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some women wearing burqas are protesting, and police officers are seen thrashing those women with sticks. A woman can also be seen trying to stop a policeman from lathi-charge. While sharing the viral video, it is claimed that Karnataka police thrashed Muslim women protesting against the hijab ban in educational institutions.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "ये मीडिया कभी कुछ सही नही दिखा सकती भाईयो लेकिन आप लोग आप दिखा सकते हो आपके जितने भी दोस्त है या ग्रुप है ये वीडियो हर ग्रुप और हर दोस्त को शेयर करे ताकि आपकी जो आज कर्नाटक में हो रहा है कल वो आपके सात ना हो प्लीज जादा शेयर करे इन सब बहनों की मदद करे ताकि इन सब को इंसाफ मिल सके."

[English Translation: This media can never show anything right, brothers, but you guys can show all your friends or groups, share this video to every group and every friend so that what is happening in Karnataka today doesn't happen with you tomorrow, please Share more, help all these sisters so that all of them can get justice.]

Another Facebook user wrote, "#सितमगरों_याद_रखो_खुदा_भी_है ये वीडियो कर्नाटक का बताया जा रहा है. ये मीडिया कभी कुछ सही नही दिखा सकती भाईयो लेकिन आप लोग दिखा सकते हो आपके जितने भी दोस्त है या ग्रुप है ये वीडियो हर ग्रुप और हर दोस्त को शेयर करे ताकि आपकी जो आज कर्नाटक में हो रहा है कल वो आपके साथ ना हो प्लीज ज्यादा से ज्यादा शेयर करे इन सब बहनों की मदद करे ताकि इन सब को इंसाफ मिल सके.]

Image Credit: Facebook

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Twitter

Claim:

Karnataka police thrashed Muslim women protesting against the hijab ban in educational institutions.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from Ghaziabad, UP.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to conduct a reverse image search on the video. We came across several media reports in which the still of the viral video can be seen. According to the report of Hindustan dated 16 February 2020, the viral incident took place in the Khoda police station area, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The title of the video reads, "हिजाब विवादः गाजियाबाद में मुस्लिम महिलाओं पर पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज, वीडियो वायरल से हड़कंप." [English Translation: Hijab controversy: Police lathicharge on Muslim women in Ghaziabad, stirred by video viral.]

Image Credit: Facebook

According to the report of TV9, a case has been registered against 20 women for taking out a rally in support of the hijab without permission. The Muslim women protesters did not have permission from the district administration to protest, which is considered to violate Section 144 in force in the area. Later, a scuffle between the protesters and Police led to Lathi Charge, as seen in the viral video.

On searching more, we also found a tweet done by the Ghaziabad Police official Twitter handle. While replying to NDTV Journalist Mukesh Singh Sengar, Ghaziabad Police confirms that the incident took place in UP and not Karnataka. It also mentions the case details.

It is evident from the tweet of Ghaziabad Police that though the protest is related to the Hijab controversy, the viral video is from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and not Karnataka. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Ask Criminals To Vote For SP; Viral Video Is Edited

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan

