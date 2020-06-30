Fact Check: Andhra Woman's 2017 Photo Shared As 2020 IAS Examination Topper From Karnataka

Two photographs showing a woman being fed sweets by a couple with a hut in the background are being circulated with the claim that the woman, apparently hailing from Karnataka, ranked third in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).



The photos were shared by Amitava Chakravorty, the Joint Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit. "IAS Topper 3rd Rank Revathi, from Karnataka got selected for I.A.S. She is being congratulated by her parents who are daily wagers. She is a role model and an inspiration to our BHARATIYA Society. Congregation Her Father, Mother & Her also, Best Wishes Sister," he wrote on Twitter.





The claim was also shared by Arlan Malik, Bharatiya Janat Party District Vice-President from Jammu and Kashmir .

IAS Topper 3rd Rank Miss.Revathi, from Karnataka got selected for I.A.S. She is being congratulated by her parents who are daily wagers.

Her house is in the picture. She is a role model and an inspiration to all youngsters Let's congratulate her..💐 pic.twitter.com/e1eCzRfo4R — Arslan Malik (@Arslan_4bjp) June 26, 2020

A keyword search on social media led to the same set of photos from 3 years ago with similar claims.



"IAS Topper 3rd Rank Miss. Revathi, from Karnataka, got selected for I.A.S. She is being congratulated by her parents who are daily wagers. Her house is in the picture. She is a role model and an inspiration to all youngsters who are really interested to clear Civil Services. Let's congratulate her," reads the caption of the three-year-old post.

The post has been shared over 90,000 times. Further, in a report by Jan Samachar published back in 2017, it was said that the woman in the photos is Rabha, and that she was an Assistant Superintendent of jail in Madhya Pradesh.

Karnataka's Revathi got selected for IAS. Her parents are daily wagers. Determination to rise like the Lotus. pic.twitter.com/5Wv1FSnRzL — Sonal Mansingh (@sonal_mansingh) July 7, 2017





IAS Topper 3rd Rank Revathi, got selected for I.A.S. She is being congratulated by her parents who are daily wagers pic.twitter.com/G0UfOVijrP — Suman Chopra (@sumankpt) July 6, 2017

Claim: A woman called Revathi from Karnataka ranked third in the IAS examinations conducted this year. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. The list of candidates selected in the IAS for the year 2016-2017 does not show anybody called 'Revathi'. The candidate who stood third in the examination that year was Gopalkrishna Ronanki.

Results of 2016-2017 Civil Services Examination.

Below is the entire document with the specific of the IAS examination conducted that year:

Further, a Google reverse image search of photographs led to a report on a Telegu news website called journalismpower.com, dated March 26, 2017.





According to the report, Venkata Revathi is originally from Avanigadda in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. She had taken the AP police examination and was subsequently selected for the post of a sub-inspector (SI). Below is another photograph of Revathi, as shown in the report:





The Logical Indian reached out to Revathi who confirmed that she was the person in the viral photo. She refuted the claims saying that she had never taken the Civil Services Examination and that she is not an IAS officer.