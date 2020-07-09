Fact Check: Is Kapil Sibal Moving Supreme Court Against Tik Tok Ban?

The Centre on Monday, June 29, had banned 59 Chinese mobile applications citing reasons that they are engaged in activities which are detrimental in the interest of the national security.

The ban has been extended to some of the most popular apps like TikTok, SHAREiT, UC Browser and WeChat which either have preferential Chinese interest or parent Chinese companies.

Following this, a piece of news started doing the rounds on social media which say that Kapil Sibal is going to challenge the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the Supreme Court.

"Big Breaking: Congress' faithful slave Kapil Sibal will fight a case against TikTok ban in the Supreme Court (Translated to English)" reads the caption of the post.





The claim was shared on Facebook and Twitter.













Claim:



Kapil Sibal is going to challenge the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the Supreme Court.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

There are no reports or official confirmations which say that Congress leader Kapil Sibal who is also a lawyer has decided to challenge the government's decision on banning Tik Tok in the supreme court.

The Logical Indian reached out to Kapil Sibal who confirmed that the claim in the viral post is not true. He added that he has not been approached to take up the case.

"Tik Tok has not even contacted me. Please don't act on false rumours," he said.

Who Is Kapil Sibal?

Kapil Sibal is an active politician with the Indian National Congress party. A lawyer by profession, Sibal has headed the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Communications & IT and the Ministry of Law & Justice under the Congress-led UPA government.

Born in 1948, Kapil Sibal is a History graduate from Delhi University and studied law at Harvard Law School, USA. He qualified for Indian Administrative Services in 1973, but declined the offer and decided to establish his law practice.

He contested elections to the Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi as a Congress candidate and defeated the BJP candidate, Vijay Goel, in 2004. He served as MP for Chandni Chowk from 2004 to 2014. In 2014, he lost the election, finishing third behind the winner Vijay Goel and runner-up, AAP candidate Ashutosh.

Sibal Pens Poem On App Ban

Reacting to the Centre's decision on banning the Chinese Apps, Kapil Sibal wrote a poem on Twitter on June 30.

"...while you ban those Chinese apps, try and fill our security gaps, let not our trust in you collapse. Our brave soldiers will force them back to make Chinese redraw their maps," he wrote.

Reclaim our territory



While you ban

those Chinese apps

try and fill our

security gaps

let not our trust

in you collapse



Our brave soldiers

will force them back

to make Chinese

redraw their maps — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 30, 2020

