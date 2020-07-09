Fact Check

Fact Check: Is Kapil Sibal Moving Supreme Court Against Tik Tok Ban?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that Kapil Sibal is going to challenge the government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the Supreme Court.

Aditi Chattopadhyay (Fact Checker) 
India   |   9 July 2020 11:53 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Is Kapil Sibal Moving Supreme Court Against Tik Tok Ban?

The Centre on Monday, June 29, had banned 59 Chinese mobile applications citing reasons that they are engaged in activities which are detrimental in the interest of the national security.

The ban has been extended to some of the most popular apps like TikTok, SHAREiT, UC Browser and WeChat which either have preferential Chinese interest or parent Chinese companies.

Following this, a piece of news started doing the rounds on social media which say that Kapil Sibal is going to challenge the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the Supreme Court.

"Big Breaking: Congress' faithful slave Kapil Sibal will fight a case against TikTok ban in the Supreme Court (Translated to English)" reads the caption of the post.


﻿The claim was shared on Facebook and Twitter.




Claim:

Kapil Sibal is going to challenge the government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the Supreme Court.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

There are no reports or official confirmations which say that Congress leader Kapil Sibal who is also a lawyer has decided to challenge the government's decision on banning Tik Tok in the supreme court.

The Logical Indian reached out to Kapil Sibal who confirmed that the claim in the viral post is not true. He added that he has not been approached to take up the case.

"Tik Tok has not even contacted me. Please don't act on false rumours," he said.

Who Is Kapil Sibal?

Kapil Sibal is an active politician with the Indian National Congress party. A lawyer by profession, Sibal has headed the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry of Communications & IT and the Ministry of Law & Justice under the Congress-led UPA government.

Born in 1948, Kapil Sibal is a History graduate from Delhi University and studied law at Harvard Law School, USA. He qualified for Indian Administrative Services in 1973, but declined the offer and decided to establish his law practice.

He contested elections to the Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi as a Congress candidate and defeated the BJP candidate, Vijay Goel, in 2004. He served as MP for Chandni Chowk from 2004 to 2014. In 2014, he lost the election, finishing third behind the winner Vijay Goel and runner-up, AAP candidate Ashutosh.

Sibal Pens Poem On App Ban

Reacting to the Centre's decision on banning the Chinese Apps, Kapil Sibal wrote a poem on Twitter on June 30.

"...while you ban those Chinese apps, try and fill our security gaps, let not our trust in you collapse. Our brave soldiers will force them back to make Chinese redraw their maps," he wrote.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Photo Of A Soldier Seen With Modi Is Not BJP Leader Tajinder Singh Bagga

Claim Review :  Kapil Sibal is going to challenge the government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the Supreme Court.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian