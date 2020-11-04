Fact Check

Fact Check: False Rumours Of Kapil Dev's Death Circulate On Social Media

Social media users used the hashtag #RIPKapilDev to announce the death of former cricketer Kapil Dev.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Nov 2020 12:05 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev who recently went through angioplasty surgery after complaints of chest pain and restlessness on October 23, 2020 became the latest victim of a death hoax. He was discharged from the hospital on October 25, 2020. It was later circulated that he was again admitted in the hospital and he passed away. Social media users spread the rumours using the hashtag, "#RIPKapilDev'.

Many Twitter users expressed their condolence towards Kapil Dev's death.




Claim:

Kapil Dev is no more.

Fact Check:

The hoax of Kapil Dev's death spread on social media after the news that he was rushed to the hospital due to heart attack came to light.

Vijay Lokapally, an author took to Twitter on October 29 to burst the hoax of his death. He shared a video of Kapil Dev with the caption, "A true leader ⁦@therealkapildev⁩ shared this video with the 1983 World Cup teammates. He is indeed raring to go. Spoke to him and found him as enthusiastic and spirited as always. "Stay safe and blessed " is his message to all."

Madan Lal, former Indian cricketer and member of 1983 World Cup-winning team tweeted that it is insensitive and irresponsible for people to spread the hoax about Kapil Dev's health.

Recently, Kapil Dev also appeared on ABP News on November 2, where he was seen giving advice to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Video Of Boy Being Beaten By Crowd Shared With The False Narrative Of 'Love Jihad'

Claim Review :  Kapil Dev has passed away
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
