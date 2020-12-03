Fact Check: Fake Tweet Of Kamala Harris Condemning Indian Government Over Ongoing Farmers' Protest Viral

A screenshot purportedly of Kamala Harris, Vice-President Elect of United States is doing rounds on social media with a claim that she supports the farmers' protest happening in Delhi.

The screenshot is being shared in the backdrop of ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi against the three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020. The ordinance was approved by the President Ram Nath Kovind on September 28, 2020. Since then, farmers, especially from Punjab, have been agitating saying, now they will be devoid of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) which worked in their favour.

A Facebook user Surinderpal Chatha shared the screenshot of the Tweet with the caption, " Thanks to Kamala Harris support to Indian Farmers."

Kamala Harris has tweeted supporting in support of ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi.

The Logical Indian scrolled through all the Tweets done by Kamala Harris through both her verified account @SenKamalaHarris and @KamalaHarris but was not able to find any Tweets about the ongoing farmers' protest in India. We found Kamala Harris had tweeted about farmers on November 27, 2020, but she spoke about the farmers of United States, she said, "Thankful for our farm workers and food bank staff whose hard work has put food on the tables for millions of families across our country."

Thankful for our farm workers and food bank staff whose hard work has put food on the tables for millions of families across our country. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 26, 2020

Through her another account, @SenKamalaHarris, Kamala Harris tweeted on December 1, "I'm grateful to all the farmworkers, food bank staff, and volunteers in California and across the nation for working hard to ensure people have food on their table as we continue to work towards defeating COVID-19. Thank you."





On searching with the words written on Facebook, we found a Tweet by Jack Harris, a Canadian politician tweeted on November 27, 2020. He had tweeted the same statement that has gone viral as Kamala Harris' tweet condemning Indian government over the ongoing farmers' protest.

We are shocked to see the Indian government's suppression of farmers protesting new laws which will endanger their livelihood. Instead of using water cannons and tear gas, the Indian government needs to engage in open dialogue with farmers. — Jack Harris (@JackHarrisNDP) November 27, 2020

Hence, a tweet purportedly of Kamala Harris that has gone viral seems digitally manipulated. She has made no statements against the Indian government about the ongoing farmers' protest.

