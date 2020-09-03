Fact Check: Images Of Burnt Idol Of Goddess Kali Shared With Communal Angle

West Bengal BJP vice-president and MP Arjun Singh tweeted a set of photographs with the claim that a Kali temple in Murshidabad district has been "destroyed" by one religious community.

"The jihadi nature of Didi's politics is now hell bent on destroying Hindu religion and culture. See how one religious group has attacked and destroyed a temple and burned an idol of Maa Kali in Murshidabad area of West Bengal. Shameful," Singh's tweet reads.

The jihadi nature of Didi's politics is now hell bent on destroying Hindu religion and culture. See how one religious group has attacked and destroyed a temple and burned the idol of Maa Kali in Murshidabad area of West Bengal. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/lTnyiV9ctV

The photos of the burnt idol of Goddess Kali is being circulated with the claim that miscreants belonging to Muslim community have burnt the idol and destroyed the temple.

The miscreants set fire to an Kali idol at an Kali temple in Alampur vill of Naoda PS in Murshidabad late last night.Earlier,gold ornaments of idol were stolen from d same temple. Alampur is a Mslm majority area. At different times Hnds face obstacles in practicing their religion pic.twitter.com/UbgMtPBkO0

Idol of Hindu deity Kali in a temple in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was burnt by the Muslim community.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. On the night of August 31, an idol of Goddess Kali caught fire in Kali Maa Nimtala Kalimandir in Alampur village of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

The secretary of the temple, Shukdev Bajpayee, confirmed to India TV that the idol got burnt due to an accident.

"It looks like a case of an accident. Even we were wondering how it happened. The temple was locked, no items have been lost and the idol was intact," he said. In a formal statement, the temple authority further clarified that on the night of August 31, the Kali idol got burnt. According to them, Hindus and Muslims in the area "have extremely cordial relations".

"Both communities believe that this cannot be an act of religious hatred. However, there are some who are trying to give it a communal spin. We urge everyone to refrain from indulging in anything that fuels tension," the statement further reads.