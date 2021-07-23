Old Video Of Jyotiraditya Scindia Viral As His First Visit Of Gwalior After Becoming Union Minister

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress and joined the BJP, recently got the post of Civil Aviation Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. After that, a video welcoming Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is going viral on social media. In this 2:41 minute video, a huge crowd of people can be seen on the street. While sharing this video, social media users are claiming that Scindia received a grand welcome as he reached Gwalior for the first time after becoming a Union minister in the Government of India. The video is widely shared on Twitter.

Sharing this video, Facebook user wrote a caption in hindi, "कैबिनेट मंत्री बनने के बाद पहली बार ग्वालियर पहुँचने पर हुआ सिंधिया जी का ऐतिहासिक स्वागत". Its English translation reads, "Jyotiraditya Scindia's historic welcome on reaching Gwalior for the first time after becoming a cabinet minister".

The video is also shared on YouTube.

Claim:

The video is of Jyotiraditya Scindia's grand welcome in his home region "Gwalior" after becoming a Union Minister.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. This video is from the Morena district adjacent to Gwalior and is from September 2020. Then Jyotiraditya Scindia did not become a Union Minister.

To know the truth of this viral video, we took the help of the InVID tool. We found this viral video posted on Twitter in September 2020.

We found many similar videos uploaded on Facebook as well. Many users had shared this video in September last year by mentioning the area as ​​Jaura-Kalaras. Jaura and Kailaras tehsils come in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The same video can be seen here and here.

We also found a YouTube video posted by OneIndia on 12 September 2020 in which Jyotiraditya Scindia can be seen in the same clothes as shown in the viral video. Its headline reads, "MP by-election 2020: CM Shivraj Singh और Jyotiraditya Scindia का Kamalnath पर हमला". Its English translation reads, "MP by-election 2020: CM Shivraj Singh and Jyotiradtiya Scindia attack Kamalnath". According to Jansampark news, Jyotiraditya Scindia had visited Morena and its nearby areas on 12 September 2020 along with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. During this visit, in this area of ​​Jaura-Kailaras, the three leaders had also performed Bhoomipujan and inaugurated development works.

We also tried to search whether Jyotiraditya Scindia went to Gwalior after becoming a minister in the Government of India. However, we couldn't find any news which can confirm this.

Hence, it is evident that the viral video is of 12 September 2020, when Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the ​Morena district. Also, we did not find any such news about Scindia coming to Gwalior after becoming a cabinet minister. Hence, the viral claim is false.

