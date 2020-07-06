Fact Check: 14-Year-Old Killed In Bihar Is Not 'Cycle Girl' Jyoti Paswan

Social media posts are doing the rounds which claim that Jyoti Paswan who cycled from New Delhi to her village in Bihar carrying her father was raped and murdered by an ex-army man in Darbhanga, Bihar.





In a desperate attempt to go home, fifteen-year-old Jyoti Paswan had ridden a bicycle with her father from Haryana's Gurugram to Darbhanga in Bihar, a distance of nearly 1,200 km, back in May. Jyoti's father Mohan Paswan worked as an e-rickshaw driver in Gurugram but was injured in an accident in January.



With no work or wages during the lockdown, Paswan and his daughter were struggling to make ends meet. Even their landlord was pressuring them to pay the rent. Paswan was initially not in favour of going back to Bihar on a bicycle, however, Jyoti managed to persuade him and the two went on an arduous journey back home.

Recently, a graphic image of a dead girl is being circulated to claim that she is the same Jyoti. We have removed those claims as the images are graphic.

Claim:



"Cycle Girl" Jyoti Paswan was raped and murdered by an ex-army man in Darbhanga, Bihar. Fact Check: The claim is false. According to a Deccan Herald report, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered for stealing mangoes from the orchard of an ex-army officer in Darbhanga, in northern Bihar. The accused ex-army officer, Arjun Mishra is currently absconding. After the local residents got wind of the incident, a mob attacked his wife and ransacked their home. She was rescued and arrested by the police. An FIR has been registered against Mishra, his wife, and a young man who lived in their house. Reportedly, the girl had left her home at 6 am in the morning. Her family started looking for her when she did not return for two hours. According to SHO Jaja Ali, her body was subsequently discovered in an orchard near Mishra's house with ligature marks on her neck. The Logical Indian reached out to SHO Jaja Ali who confirmed that the 14 yr old who died is not Jyoti Paswan and that the claims made in the viral posts are fake. A Twitter user had posted a video where the victim's father talks about the incident.

Below is a comparison of the photos of the father of the 14-year-old girl (right) and Jyoti's father Mohan Paswan (left):









The comparison shows that they are two separate people. According to a report by Live Hindustan, Jyoti Kumari died of suffocation after being electrocuted in Patore. The postmortem report revealed no evidence of the teenager being raped. Further, Cycle Girl Jyoti's father is Mohan Paswan, whereas the deceased girl's father is Ashok Paswan.

Although, both the girls are residents of Darbhanga, Jyoti Paswan is not the same as the 14-year-old victim of rape and murder. Vishvasnews quoted Babu Ram, SSP, Darbhanga, saying that "This is fake news. Cycle girl Jyoti is completely healthy and safe. A girl murdered at Pathor, five days ago. One man has been arrested in this case." He clarified that the postmortem report of the deceased girl shows she was electrocuted. The rape charge has not been confirmed. National Crime Investigation Bureau took to Facebook to clarify that the deceased girl is not Jyoti Paswan.

#JusticeForJyoti Trends On Twitter In a video being circulated of Jyoti's father, Ashok Paswan, he alleged that the police is trying to change facts by claiming her daughter died of an electric shock. The incident has led to massive outrage among the local people and has led to a social media campaign as well.

