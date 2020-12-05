Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Image Of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Shared With Claim Of Him Participating In Farmers' Protest Against New Farm Ordinances

An old image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Gurudwara visit goes viral with the false claim of him participating in anti-farm Bills protest.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   5 Dec 2020 1:01 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Indian farmers, most notably from Punjab, are protesting against the Centre's three farm bill ordinances which were passed by the Parliament in September. The protest is against certain provisions of the farm reforms that may deprive farmers of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In context to this, an image of Canadian President Justin Trudeau sitting alongside members of the Sikh community has gone viral with the claim that he is sitting along with the people protesting against the Farm Bills. The image is shared with the caption, "कनाडा - #किसानों के धरनें पर कनाडा का प्रधानमंत्री" (Which translates as, "Canada's Prime Minister sitting at a protest for farmers.")

Claim:

Justin Trudeau is sitting in protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the photo was published by Hindustan Times on November 2, 2015, when Justin Trudeau visited a gurdwara on Diwali.


In the archives of Reuters, we found the same image was taken on November 11, 2015, with the caption, "Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speeches at the Gurdwara Sahib Ottawa Sikh Society in Ottawa, Canada."

While Justin Trudeau has spoken against the Indian government and supported the farmers protest in India, but the image is unrelated to it.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

