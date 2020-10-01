Fact Check: Viral Video Of A Journalist Rolling On The Ground Isn't Of Ravish Kumar

A video of a correspondent rolling in the middle of the road is being circulated on social media with the claim that it shows Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, Ravish Kumar.



India TV anchor and a google certified fact-check trainer, according to his bio, Sushant Sinha shared the video and wrote in Hindi, "Do you recognize this messiah journalist?"

BJP MLA Indu Tiwari from Panagar, Madhya Pradesh shared the video, named Ravish Kumar and wrote a similar caption in Hindi.

There are two logos on the video - NDTV and Sarcasm Politics. The 19-second clip shows a correspondent rolling on a road while his camera crew is also visible at the back of the frame. The actual audio of the video has been replaced with a Hindi song 'Mai naagin dance nachna.' The video has been shared several times on Facebook and Twitter. Claim: Journalist Ravish Kumar can be seen rolling on the ground in a viral video. Fact Check: The claim is false because the NDTV correspondent seen in the viral video is actually Fayaz Bukhari and not Ravish Kumar. A keyword search on YouTube led to a video which was uploaded by NDTV on August 27, 2013. The title mentioned that it was from 2006.

Below is a comparison of a screenshot from the video (centre), Fayaz Bukhari (right) and Ravish Kumar (left) :





Fayaz Bukhari told AltNews it is indeed him in the viral video. According to him, the incident was from May 2006.



"A Congress rally was being held which suddenly came under the ambit of a suicide attack. I was doing it live after the rally was over. There was a sudden firing and I was doing live at that time without any cover. The cameras had taken cover. I was the only one who could come under fire. I bowed down and rolled over to protect myself because like the rest of the camera, I had to somehow save myself from firing, " he was quoted as saying. A keyword search led to a video by The Associated Press (AP) from the 2006 shooting incident in Kashmir. AP had uploaded a video of the incident on YouTube in 2015.

Below is a comparison of a screenshot from the AP video (left) and the viral video (right):







A report by Outlook on the incident can be read here. The report stated that during a suicide attack on a Congress rally, two militants had opened fire and grenades which led to death of five persons, including two policemen.

