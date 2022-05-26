US President Joe Biden Ignored PM Modi During Quad Summit? No, Viral Video Is Cropped

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Wednesday after participating in the Quad Summit held in Japan. It was attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and PM Modi. During this, Prime Minister Modi exchanged perspectives on development in the Indo-Pacific and conflict in Europe. On the sidelines of the Quad Summit, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

Meanwhile, a video from the Quad Summit on May 24 is going viral on social media. The cropped video implies that US President Joe Biden did not even make eye contact with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit, which is organised as a strategic and security dialogue between Japan, India, Australia, and the United States.

The 36-second long video shows Joe Biden interacting with the new Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese while disregarding Narendra Modi and walking away without even greeting him. The cropped video is being shared mocking at PM Modi.

A Twitter user shared this video with a caption in Hindi which reads, "बाइडेन को मोदी की तरफ नज़र उठाने की हिम्मत तक नहीं हुई ये हैं विश्वगुरू."

[English Translation: Biden didn't even dare to look at Modi, this is the world guru.]

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "ग्लोबल लीडर ,चैम्पियन ऑफ द अर्थ , मास्टर ऑफ द यूनिवर्स, यशस्वी मोदी जी की तरफ बाइडेन ने देखा भी नहीं। हाथ मिलाना तो दूर की बात है पर साहेब भी पूरे ढीठई से वहीं खड़े रहे."

[English Translation: Biden did not even look towards Global Leader, Champion of the Earth, Master of the Universe, Yashasvi Modi ji. Shaking hands was far fetched thought. But the saheb also stood there insolently.]

Claim:

US President Joe Biden ignored PM Modi during the Quad Summit?

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is cropped.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search with words like 'PM Modi', 'Quad summit' etc on all social media platforms and found the extended version of the viral video in a tweet of journalist Naveen Razik dated 24 May 2022. In this video, at 0:20 seconds, one can see President Joe Biden acknowledging PM Modi. Later at 0:34 seconds, both can be seen shaking hands.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shakes hands with US President Joe Biden and appears to crack a few jokes as the leaders of the Quad pose for the 'family photo' in Tokyo #auspol @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/jS326e746S — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) May 24, 2022

On searching more, we found the same video from different angles in many media reports. In a video report of NDTV, PM Modi and President Joe Biden can clearly be seen shaking hands and passing smiles. It appears that the video was intentionally cropped to make it appear that he was ignored by the US president.





It is evident from our investigation that the viral claim of President Joe Biden ignoring PM Modi during the Quad summit is false. The viral video has been cropped and projected in such a way that it appears that PM Modi was ignored by President Joe Biden during his conversation with the Prime Minister of Australia. Hence, the viral claim is false.

