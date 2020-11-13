Fact Check: Photo Viral With Claim Saying J&K Hostel Of Jamia Milia Islamia Is Reserved Only For Muslims From J&K

A photo of J&K Hostel of Jamia Millia Islamia University has gone viral on social media with a claim that the hostel was built by Congress in 2012 and is reserved only for Muslim students from Jammu and Kashmir.

The photo has gone viral with the caption, "*कोंग्रेस की उपलब्धियाँ* ये फ़ाइव स्टार होटल नही है,बल्कि 2012 में कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा 'जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया' में कश्मीरी छात्रों के लिये बनवाया गया मुफ्तखोरी वाला होस्टल 400बेड है ! जिसमे हिन्दू या सिखों के छात्र नही रह सकेंगे..ये है कांग्रेस द्वारा स्थापित सेक्युलर हिंदुस्तान की उपलब्धियां है, जहां कश्मीरी मुफ्त की खाएंगे मुफ्त में रहंगे और मुफ्त में पढेंगे ! खर्च उठाएगा हिंदुस्तान और फिर पढ़ लिख कर हिंदुस्तान के विरुद्ध ही मोर्चा सम्भालेंगे???" (This translates in English as, 'Achievements of Congress, This is not a five star hotel but hostel of Jamia Millia Islamia made by Congress in 2012 for free accomodation of Kashmiri students. It has 400 beds and Neither Hindu nor Sikh students can reside here.This is the achivement established by Congress' secular India where Kashmiris gets free food, lodging and education and India will pay for them and later they will protest against India".)

Similar claims in the name of JNU is also being shared.

The J&K Hostel of Jamia Millia Islamia was established by Congress for free accommodation to Muslim students of Jammu and Kashmir and it doesn't allow entry of Hindus and Sikhs.

The photo being circulated is actually of Jamia Millia Islamia's J&K hostel. On reverse search of the image, we found a Tweet published by Waheed Ur Rehman, Youth President of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party. The Tweet was published on April 30, 2018 and said, "Much awaited J&K hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi is finally a reality. Thanks, Mehbooba Mufti, Home Ministry of India for making it happen!!".

Much awaited J&K hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi is finally a reality. Thanks @MehboobaMufti @HMOIndia for making it happen!! pic.twitter.com/pPOR8sSzij — Waheed Ur Rehman (@parawahid) April 30, 2018

The Logical Indian also found the hostel manual of Jamia Millia Islamia and in the entire manual, religion or region plays no criteria for admission in the hostel. The criteria for the admission mainly revolves around the merit of the candidates. We have also attached below the conditions that are taken into consideration for giving accommodation in J&K Hostel and none of them mentions about caste or religion.







The manual also says that free accommodation is given to only those who are differently-abled and whose parent's income is less than 1.50 lakhs per annum. Apart from this, the manual doesn't speak about giving free accommodation to students of any religion or region.

Those with over 40% of physical disability (certified by a competent authority of a Govt. Hospital) are given priority and 15 seats are reserved for Outstanding Sports Persons (boys and/or girls) duly recommended by the University Games & Sports Committee.

Thus, nowhere the manual speaks about any religion or regional criteria for accommodation in the hostel.

On searching with the keyword, 'J&K hostel, Jamia Millia Islamia' we found a news report published in The Hindu on November 17, 2017. The report said that in the coming Saturday, a 400-bed hostel for the girls of Jammu and Kashmir pursuing any course in Jamia Millia Islamia was to be inaugurated. However, the inauguration was postponed. The memorandum for establishing this hostel was signed between Home Ministry and the central university in 2012 in the presence of the then Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram. Thus, though the plan of the hostel was conceived in 2012, it was built during BJP's rule only.

Thus, the inception of the J&K Hostel was done during Congress government but the inauguration was done during the BJP government's reign.

