Fact Check: No, Jio Has Not Announced Any 'Jio IPL Offer' To Celebrate Mumbai Indians Win In IPL 2020

A message is being shared on social media claiming that the owner of Jio Nita Ambani has announced to give a free recharge to 99,000 Jio Users worth Rs 599 for three months. It also has a link embedded claiming that the recharge can be done by clicking on the link. It also says, "If you don't have Jio sim then you can use the link to recharge the sim of your family and friends." The message also says that the offer is valid till November 29 and the offer is being given as Mumbai Indians won Indian Premier League 2020.

Reliance Jio is giving free recharge to 99,000 Jio users to celebrate Mumbai Indian's win in IPL 2020.

The Logical Indian clicked on the link and looked in the website given. The screenshot of the website is below.





The website has a form to fill. On clearly observing the form, we found the form showed the number of users who have availed the offer. The 'number of users' was increasing swiftly and reached above 66,000 but when we again refreshed the site, we found it again started with a number around 64,000. The spelling of 'नीचे' is also mentioned as 'निचे', which is incorrect.





We filled the details in the form and clicked submit and it took us to another page, where the question was asked, "Do You Support Mumbai Indians?"





On clicking yes to the question, we got two more questions, respectively, "Is Jio Internet speed good in your area?" & "Do you support Jio 5G?".













We also tried to answer all the questions with 'NO' and still the same pages opened. The last screen asked to share the website link with 10 people or 10 groups to avail the offer. Thus, the offer was being used to promote a link.





A similar message went viral in early November when the last day for filing the form was November 16 and the message claimed to offer recharge worth Rs 448 for all Jio Users.





We found JioCare denied about any such offer. Replying on Twitter to one of the queries regarding the same viral message, JioCare said, "Thank you for reaching out. Please avoid such calls or messages as they may be fraudulent. All Jio offers and balance related information is transparently available in your MyJio app or on http://Jio.com. Please watch out for spam calls, messages & scammers - Bodhi".

Thus, the message that is widely being shared on WhatsApp is a fraudulent message and Jio is not providing any free balance under 'Jio IPL Offer'.

