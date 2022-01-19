Old Video Of RLD President Jayant Chaudhary Shared By BJP Leaders With Misleading Claims

Amidst the ongoing election campaigns, especially in Uttar Pradesh, much misinformation is being circulated. The game of allegations and counter-allegations between political parties has also got intensified. Meanwhile, a video of RLD President Jayant Chaudhary is going viral on social media. In the 8 seconds long video, Jayant Chaudhary can be heard saying in Hindi, "जाट वोटर क्या करेगा, जाट वोटर का क्या मन है। माफ कीजिएगा, मैंने ये ठेका नहीं लिया है." [English Translation: What will a Jat voter do, what's in the mind of a Jat voter. Pardon me, I have not taken the contract of Jat's votes.]

BJP leader Sanjay Seth and BJP Delhi spokesperson Ajay Sehrawatrecently shared this video while mocking Jayant Chaudhary.

A Facebook use while sharing this video wrote in Hindi, "मैंने जाटों का कोई ठेका नहीं ले रखा है: मुस्लिम वोट के लिए अंधे हो रहे चौधरी जयंत सिंह का बयान."

[English Translation: I have not taken any contract for Jats: statement of Chaudhary Jayant Singh who is going blind for the Muslim votes.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Choudhary said, "I have not taken any contract of Jat's votes."

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The viral video is from 2019 and presented out of context.

We observed the video and found the India TV logo in the viral video. Taking it as a hint, we searched on google and found a video report of India TV dated March 31 2019. According to the video, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jayant Chaudhary was addressing a public meeting in Shamli, UP. In the video report, Jayant Chaudhary can be heard saying, "What will a Jaat voter do or what's in the mind of Jaats, sorry, I had never taken this contract."

On searching more, we also found the extended version of this video on UP Tak dated March 31, 2019. According to the report, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, after Jayant Chaudhary addressed a public meeting in Shamli, UP, he was asked a question that, "Now that the Congress has separated from you and has fielded its candidate, then somewhere the Jat vote will be divided." In response to this question, he gave the viral statement. He said, "What will the Jaat voter do or what is the mind of the Jaat? Sorry, I had never taken this contract. I talk about the farmers, and this time with farmers, the labourer and peasants communities have joined. Every person will think and act wisely. And there is a voice in their hearts this time that we should strengthen Ajit Singh ji, strengthen Mayawati ji, strengthen Akhilesh ji. So looking at that thing, there should not be any break." It clearly means that he was saying that he doesn't work only for Jats, but for everyone.

We also found the same statement in a report of Media 24 dated March 31, 2019. Jayant Chaudhary is a son of RLD party president Ajit Singh.

We spoke to Mr. Samarpal, Political Advisor of late Ajit Singh. While talking to The Logical Indian, Samarpal said, "The video is 3 years old. Jayant Chaudhary had said it in some other context. He was addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh and someone asked him a question to which he replied. It has nothing to do with politics. BJP will continue spreading this video in different claims, we do not have control over that".

Our investigation shows that the viral video of Jayant Chaudhary shared by UP BJP and other BJP leaders is actually from 2019. The viral video is clipped and being shared with false claims by linking it to the recent assembly elections. He was saying that he doesn't work only for Jats, but for everyone. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

