Fact Check: Was Nehru Slapped In Public Due To His Controversial Speech On 'Aryans'?

A photograph of Jawaharlal Nehru is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that Nehru was publicly slapped in an event in 1962 after he in his speech said that "Aryans were refugees in India".
According to the message, India's first Prime Minister was apparently slapped by the Chief guest of the event and Vedic scholar Swami Vidyanand Videh, who had objected to Nehru's remark and retorted that Aryans are the original inhabitants of Bharat and that it is Nehru who has Arab blood in his veins.
The message sourced this information to a book authored by the swami.
The Logical Indian received a request to fact check the claim.
The same photo was viral earlier as well with different claims and has been recurring over several years.
Claim:
Nehru was publicly slapped in 1962 after he had said in a speech that "Aryans were refugees in India".
The claim is false. A reverse image search of the viral photo shared with the post was done using Yandex, which led to an article by Outlook.
The report is a collection of pictures and carried the viral photo.
"Braced for the worst Nehru is prevented from plunging into a riotous crowd in 1962, before the war," reads the caption of the photo. It is also mentioned that the photo is by the Associated Press (AP).
A relevant Google search led to the Associated Press archives which showed the original picture.
In the archive, it is mentioned that the picture was taken when a security man had grabbed Nehru to keep him from plunging into a riotous crowd at a meeting of the Congress Party in Patna, India, January 1962.
Below is a screenshot of AP archive of it:
Therefore, it is clear that the photograph is unrelated to the incident which is being narrated in the social media posts.
Further, the books mentioned in the posts as the source of information, विदेह गाथा: एक आर्य संन्यासी की डायरी and नेहरू : उत्थान और पतन, could not be found.
A google search for Swami Vidyanand Videh led to a website named Veda sansthan.
According to the website, Videh was a preacher of Vedic studies and yoga, and a founder of the organisation.
Below is a screenshot:
The same image was viral earlier with claim that Pandit Nehru was beaten up for 'his failure on China War'.
