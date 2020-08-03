Fact Check

Fact Check: Was Nehru Slapped In Public Due To His Controversial Speech On 'Aryans'?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that Nehru was publicly slapped in 1962 after he had said in a speech that "Aryans were refugees in India".

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 Aug 2020 11:44 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-03T19:11:11+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Was Nehru Slapped In Public Due To His Controversial Speech On

Image credit: Wikimedia

A photograph of Jawaharlal Nehru is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that Nehru was publicly slapped in an event in 1962 after he in his speech said that "Aryans were refugees in India".


According to the message, India's first Prime Minister was apparently slapped by the Chief guest of the event and Vedic scholar Swami Vidyanand Videh, who had objected to Nehru's remark and retorted that Aryans are the original inhabitants of Bharat and that it is Nehru who has Arab blood in his veins.

The message sourced this information to a book authored by the swami.



The Logical Indian received a request to fact check the claim.


﻿The same photo was viral earlier as well with different claims and has been recurring over several years.



Claim:

Nehru was publicly slapped in 1962 after he had said in a speech that "Aryans were refugees in India".

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A reverse image search of the viral photo shared with the post was done using Yandex, which led to an article by Outlook.


The report is a collection of pictures and carried the viral photo.

"Braced for the worst Nehru is prevented from plunging into a riotous crowd in 1962, before the war," reads the caption of the photo. It is also mentioned that the photo is by the Associated Press (AP).


A relevant Google search led to the Associated Press archives which showed the original picture.


In the archive, it is mentioned that the picture was taken when a security man had grabbed Nehru to keep him from plunging into a riotous crowd at a meeting of the Congress Party in Patna, India, January 1962.

Below is a screenshot of AP archive of it:


Therefore, it is clear that the photograph is unrelated to the incident which is being narrated in the social media posts.

Further, the books mentioned in the posts as the source of information, विदेह गाथा: एक आर्य संन्यासी की डायरी and नेहरू : उत्थान और पतन, could not be found.

Who Is Swami Vidyanand Videh?

A google search for Swami Vidyanand Videh led to a website named Veda sansthan.

According to the website, Videh was a preacher of Vedic studies and yoga, and a founder of the organisation.

Below is a screenshot:



The same image was viral earlier with claim that Pandit Nehru was beaten up for 'his failure on China War'.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Govt Of India Is Not Selling 3 Masks For Rs 999; Khadi India Files Police Complaint Against Seller

Claim Review :  Nehru was publicly slapped in 1962 after he had said in a speech that “Aryas were refugees in India”.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian