Fact Check: Who Are The Two Men Seen In The Old Photo Of Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru?

A black-and-white photograph of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi with two other men is being circulated on social media platforms. The viral post claims that the photo shows Indira Gandhi with her "husband Feroze Khan and father-in-law Yunus Khan".



"Got this photo with much difficulty. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Indira Gandhi's father-in-law Yunus Khan, Indira Gandhi's husband Feroze Khan," reads the translated caption of one such post.













Nehru, Indra, Yunus Khan (father-in-law of Indra)& Firoz Khan (Indira' s Husband).

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Claim:



Black and white photo shows Jawaharlal Nehru standing on Indira Gandhi's right, the other two men on her left is her "husband Feroze Khan and father-in-law Yunus Khan". Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search on Yandex showed that the man on Gandhi's left is Russian artist, writer and painter Nicholas Roerich and the one to his left is Mohammad Yunus Khan, a former diplomat. The photo was found on the professional stock photo archive "alamy.com". The photo is titled 'Nehru Gandhi Roerich - Image ID: KJCGNG'.





The image was also found in Wikipedia. The photograph is titled 'Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Nicholas Roerich, and Mohammad Yunus Khan'.



It has been sourced to "Helena Ivanovna Roerich. Letters. Volume 7" - Moscow: International Center of the Roerichs and with the ISBN number (978-5-86988-179-3).





A keyword search based on this showed that Helena Ivanovna Roerich was the wife of Nicholas Roerich.



In the book, a similar photograph of Nehru, Roerich and Gandhi with M. Yunus was found. Below is a screenshot taken from the book. The Russian caption of the photograph when translated to English reads "From left to right: Jawaharlal Nehru, Sviatoslav Roerich, Indira Gandhi, Elena Ivanovna Roerich, Nikolai Konstantinovich Roerich, Father Konstantin and M. Yunus in Kulu 1942".





According to the Nicholas Roerich Museum (NRM), Roerich was a Russian painter born in St. Petersburg, Russia, on October 9, 1874. His family had settled in the Kullu Valley in the Himalayan foothills where they had established their home and the headquarters of the Urusvati Himalayan Research Institute.

