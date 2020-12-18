Fact Check: Photo Of PM Modi Alongside A Lady Shared Claiming Her To Be Jashodaben

For a long time, an image of PM Narendra Modi standing next to a lady with a few other men has been shared on social media with a claim that the image is of Narendra Modi with his wife, Jashodaben.

The image has again resurfaced. Journalist Swati Chaturvedi shared the photo with the caption, "Does this look like a forced child marriage took you? Yet, Modi never declared this on his mandatory declaration as Gujarat CM". Later, she deleted her tweet.





A parody Twitter account 'Jashoda Ben Modi (unofficial)' has used the crop part of the viral image as its profile picture.







A report published by news aggregator, DailyHunt on 9 June 2020, had used the same photo to describe the beauty of Jashodaben Modi.





Claim:



The lady in the viral picture is PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben.

Fact check:



On reverse searching the viral image on google, The Logical Indian found a tweet by National Organising Secretary of ABVP, Ashish Chauhan. On April 12, 2014, he tagged current Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera and identified the lady in the photo as Vandana, daughter of former Education Minister of Gujarat, Hemant Chapatwala. He had shared the image with the caption, "An apology is due from @pawankheda. She's Vandana daughter of former Education Minister, Gujarat Hemant Chapatwala & Wife of Tapan (2nd from R)".

An apology is due frm @pawankheda. She's Vandana d/o fmr EduMin, Guj Hemant Chapatwala & W/o Tapan (2nd frm R) pic.twitter.com/2GhWiSGYOR #Modi — Ashish Chauhan (@AshishSainram) April 12, 2014

Ashish Chauhan's tweet was in reference to Pawan Khera's tweet where Pawan had shared the photo with the caption, "Someone sent this pic, apparently of Modi, his wife & others. Can anyone help in identifying others in the picture?"

Someone sent this pic, apparently of Modi, his wife & others. Can anyone help in identifying others in the picture? pic.twitter.com/GI6H1zmt77 — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) April 12, 2014







Later the son of Gujarat's former minister for law and technical education, Keyur Hemant Chapatwala shared the viral image on his Facebook account clarifying that the image was from his Sister Alpa's wedding on July 14, 1994, where Narendra Modi was also present. He said, "Rare Picture of Modiji attending Marriage of My Sister Alpa way back in 1994. Needed to clarify due to false messages & rumours being spread intensely in social media about Shri Narendra Modiji in this Pic."

Rare Picture of Modiji attending Marriage of My Sister Alpa way back in 1994. Needed to clarify due to false messages & rumors being spread intensely in social media about shri Narendra Modiji in this Pic. Posted by Keyur Hemant Chapatwalaa on Sunday, 13 April 2014

Keyur Hemant Chapatwala confirmed to The Quint that the girl next to Narendra Modi is his sister Alpaben and the second man from the right was her husband Utpal Vankawala. The people present in the image are:

1. Fakir Chauhan

2. Narendra Modi



3. Alpa Vankawala (Keyur's sister)



4. Damleji (RSS Prant Pracharak)



5. Utpal Vankawala (Keyur's brother-in-law/ husband of Alpa)



6. Kashiram Rana (late BJP MP)



Hence, the image is not of Jashodaben but of Gujarat's former minister Hemant Chapatwala's daughter, Alpaben.

