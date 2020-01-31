Fact Check: School Confirms Jamia Shooter's Enrollment, Authenticity Of Marksheet

On Thursday, a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh opened fire at the anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. "Kisko chahiye azadi, main doonga azaadi?" he allegedly said.

The incident took place when protesters, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to hold a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The attacker was subsequently arrested by the police.

The news agency ANI released a mark sheet which allegedly belongs to the perpetrator of the shooting at Jamia.

Delhi: CBSE marksheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area, earlier today. One student was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/3p6Pgbsl7P — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

The photo has since then gone viral on social media.



Twitter is abuzz with the notion that the photo of the mark sheet released by ANI is fake.

Looks like a fake. No background patterns or watermarks on the paper, behind the print. These are not all that hard to forge—only need basic vector graphics/photo manipulation and a printer. — Pseud Onym (@frictionhinge) January 31, 2020 India's Rwanda radio is not Republic TV, it is ANI. India's Goebbels isn't Arnab, it is Smita Prakash. Got the marksheet to mention minor gunman so that Gopal isn't charged with terrorism. There will be Nuremberg trial & you'll be punished for your crimes against humanity, Smita. https://t.co/DmVhzWZkRA — Saif (@isaifpatel) January 30, 2020







The terrorist had a police escort and a fake-news channel escape plan. https://t.co/09iAAMMbEh — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) January 31, 2020

﻿ ﻿



India's Rwanda radio is not Republic TV, it is ANI. India's Goebbels isn't Arnab, it is Smita Prakash. Got the marksheet to mention minor gunman so that Gopal isn't charged with terrorism. There will be Nuremberg trial & you'll be punished for your crimes against humanity, Smita. https://t.co/DmVhzWZkRA — Saif (@isaifpatel) January 30, 2020

Claim:



The mark sheet released by ANI is fake.

Fact Check:

The details expressed on the mark sheet are factually correct.

It has been reported that the attacker attends the Jewar Public School, Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP.

The affiliation code of the school on the official website of the school is 2132092.

On entering that data the website shows up the result as Jewar Public School.





"The marksheet is 100% genuine. There is no room for doubts," manager of the school, Narendra Sharma told The Logical Indian, on being asked about the authenticity of the marksheet released by ANI.

The other claims made by some tweets are that the name of the principal in the school website and the CBSE site does not match.



The school got its affiliation way back in 2015. The information displayed on the CBSE site dates back to that time. The current information has not been updated.

"Our school got affiliated to CBSE in 2015, back then our principal was the founder of the school, Mrs Shobha Sharma. CBSE is yet to update the name of the current principal, Mr Manish Kumar Sharma," said Sharma.

"The information you see on the CBSE site is whatever we provided when he had applied for affiliation," he added.

When asked about the enrollment status of the shooter, Sharma said, "Yes, he was in our school, he passed class 10 CBSE exam in 2018."

Since the school is confirming his enrollment and the authenticity of the mark sheet, questions cannot be raised about this piece of information.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, The Delhi Police Did Not Just Stand And Watch Jamia Shooter