Fact Check: Old Video Of Cow Vigilantism Resurfaces As Recent

A video showing a man tied to a pole is being circulated on WhatsApp. In the video, the man is slapped repeatedly by a group of people who also force him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The video was also shared last year with the claim that the video shows a Hindu mob attempting to convert a Muslim man. The captions, last year, read, "A minor Muslim guy being assaulted by Hindu Mob forcing him to say aloud their slogan – Jai Shri Ram. They slap the boy and force him to convert to Hinduism. Will the Indian Minister ask for a report? Or is she too jittery?"

INDIA: A minor Muslim guy being assaulted by Hindu Mob forcing him to say aloud their slogan – Jai Shri Ram. They slap the boy and force him to convert to Hinduism. Will the Indian Minister ask for a report? Or is she too jittery? @fawadchaudhry https://t.co/cIPd0piNEn — Backlinx(Official) (@BacklinxPak) April 2, 2019





INDIA: A minor Muslim guy being assaulted by Hindu Mob forcing him to say aloud their slogan – Jai Shri Ram. They slap the boy and force him to convert to Hinduism. Will the Indian Minister ask for a report? Or is she too jittery?😡#ForcedConversion @SushmaSwaraj @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/UYEeVcbcxt — ʀᴀᴍᴇᴇᴢ ᴋʜᴀɴ 🇵🇰 (@Ramizkhan066) March 27, 2019 INDIA: A minor Muslim guy being assaulted by Hindu Mob forcing him to say aloud their slogan – Jai Shri Ram. They slap the boy and force him to convert to Hinduism. Will the Indian Minister ask for a report? Or is she too jittery? #ForcedConversion https://t.co/BhYGKVH3yd — اسری غوری (@AsraGhauri) March 27, 2019



The Logical Indian received a request to verify the video.







Claim:



Video shows a crowd attempting to convert a Muslim man's religion in a recent incident. Fact Check: The claim is false. Google Reverse Image search for the video was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.





This indicated that the video has been on the internet since 2015, therefore the incident is definitely not recent.



A reverse image search on Yandex showed that the video has been shared multiple times with different messages.





In the video, the man is asked about transporting cows for slaughter purpose, and the name of the buyer. The Logical Indian could not verify the source of the video. However, it is not recent and shows an incident of cow vigilantism.

