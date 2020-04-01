Fact Check: Did Italians Throw Away Currency Notes?

A WhatsApp message showing an image of currency strewn on the road has been doing the rounds with the claim that Italians are throwing away their money since it is useless now.

As of April 1, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy is 105,792, The infection has claimed 12,428 lives.

"The richest people of Italy threw the money on the roads and said that this wealth did not work in our bad times. We could not save our loved ones with this wealth. We could not save our children. The lesson is for those who value money more than humanity," reads the viral forward.

The claim is viral on Facebook and Twitter.

"Wealthy Italians have come to realize how VALUELESS money is. As they throw the paper shit on the streets," wrote a Twitter user.

The claim is false. The viral pictures are a year old and from Venezuela. The reverse search of the image shows that these pictures are much older than the coronavirus outbreak.





According to Snopes, these pictures were taken in Venezuela in March 2019. The currency seen in the image is Venezuela's old currency, the Bolívar Fuerte, which was replaced by a new form of currency, the Bolivar Soberano, in August 2018.

Quite naturally, Venezuelans threw their old notes on the streets as they became worthless for them.

