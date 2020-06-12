Fact Check: Research In Italy Finds COVID-19 Is Caused By Bacteria And Can Be Treated With Aspirin

Aditi Chattopadhyay
A video is doing the rounds on social media platforms that claim that Italy went against the World's Health Organization (WHO) and performed post-mortems on COVID-19 patients, and found the disease is caused by a bacteria that causes blood clotting, not by a virus.
It suggests that Italy has apparently discovered that the microorganism which causes COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a Virus. This bacteria is responsible for clotting blood and hindering the transport of oxygen throughout the body and worsens with 5G electronic radiation. The video goes on to say that Italy started using 100mg of Aspirin for treating COVID-19 patients.
Below is the viral video:
Similar claims were also made on social media platforms.
The Logical Indian also received a request on the Fact Check number to verify the claims made in the viral video.
Claim 1:
Italy went against the WHO instruction of not performing autopsies on COVID-19 casualties.
WHO did not issue a diktat saying that post mortems shouldn't be performed on people who died from COVID-19.
On March 24, WHO released a set of guidelines 'for all those, including managers of healthcare facilities and mortuaries, religious and public health authorities, and families, who tend to the bodies of persons who have died of suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The guidelines did not say that autopsies should not be conducted.
Post mortems were done on patients who had died of COVID-19 in Italy. However, on April 1, the Ministry of Health of Italy issued a notification recommending against autopsies on patients who had the disease.
Claim 2:
Italy has apparently discovered that the microorganism which causes COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a Virus. This bacteria is responsible for blood clotting and hindering the transport of oxygen throughout the body.
COVID-19 is caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2, not bacteria.
According to WHO, COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. COVID-19 is now a pandemic affecting many countries globally.
Further, the analysis of full-length genome sequences obtained from infected patients showed that SARS-CoV-2 is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV).
According to a study titled 'Incidence of Thrombotic Complications in Critically Ill ICU Patients With COVID-19', 31% incidence of thrombotic complications in ICU patients with COVID-19 infections was found. Therefore, in severe cases, COVID-19 may lead to blood clotting problems.
According to a study titled, 'Hematological findings and complications of COVID ‐19', "blood hypercoagulability is common among hospitalized COVID‐19 patients."
The study also added that COVID‐19 infected patients, whether hospitalized or ambulatory, are at high risk for venous thromboembolism, and an early and prolonged pharmacological thromboprophylaxis with low molecular weight heparin is highly recommended.
Yet another study published in the journal Nature says that blood clots, large and small, are a frequent complication of COVID-19.
Studies conducted in the Netherlands and France have suggested that clots arise in 20–30% of critically ill COVID-19 patients.
WHO has also suggested the use of low-molecular-weight heparin in the clinical management of patients suspected to be COVID-19 positive to prevent complications related to "venous thromboembolism".
Heparin is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. It is used to treat and prevent blood clots caused by certain medical conditions or medical procedures.
Italy started using 100mg of Aspirin for treating COVID-19 patients.
As of June 3, 2020, the Italian health ministry maintains that "there is no specific treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Treatment is mainly based on a symptomatic approach. Supportive therapies, such as oxygen therapy, fluid management is provided to the patients.
According to WHO, the virus that causes COVID-19 is in a family of viruses called Coronaviridae. Antibiotics do not work against viruses.
Some people who become ill with COVID-19 can also develop a bacterial infection as a complication. In this case, antibiotics may be recommended by a health care provider.
There is currently no licensed medication to cure COVID-19. If you have symptoms, call your health care provider or COVID-19 hotline for assistance.
The causal organism worsens with 5G electronic radiation.
According to WHO, viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks. COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.
