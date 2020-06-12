Fact Check: Research In Italy Finds COVID-19 Is Caused By Bacteria And Can Be Treated With Aspirin

A video is doing the rounds on social media platforms that claim that Italy went against the World's Health Organization (WHO) and performed post-mortems on COVID-19 patients, and found the disease is caused by a bacteria that causes blood clotting, not by a virus.

It suggests that Italy has apparently discovered that the microorganism which causes COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a Virus. This bacteria is responsible for clotting blood and hindering the transport of oxygen throughout the body and worsens with 5G electronic radiation. The video goes on to say that Italy started using 100mg of Aspirin for treating COVID-19 patients.

Below is the viral video:

Similar claims were also made on social media platforms.



The Logical Indian also received a request on the Fact Check number to verify the claims made in the viral video.





Claim 1:



Italy went against the WHO instruction of not performing autopsies on COVID-19 casualties. Fact Check: WHO did not issue a diktat saying that post mortems shouldn't be performed on people who died from COVID-19. On March 24, WHO released a set of guidelines 'for all those, including managers of healthcare facilities and mortuaries, religious and public health authorities, and families, who tend to the bodies of persons who have died of suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The guidelines did not say that autopsies should not be conducted. Post mortems were done on patients who had died of COVID-19 in Italy. However, on April 1, the Ministry of Health of Italy issued a notification recommending against autopsies on patients who had the disease.