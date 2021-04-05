Fact Check: Old Images Shared To Claim IT Raids Found Rs 700 Crore At DMK Chief's Son-In-Law Residence

On April 2, just a few days ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, Income Tax department (I-T) officers conducted a raid in the house and office of DMK President and Chief Ministerial candidate MK Stalin's daughter and his son-in-law, Senthamarai and Sabareesan.

Against the backdrop to this, some images are circulating on social media with the claim that it is of the IT raid that happened at Senthamarai and Sabareesan's house. These images are being shared with the caption, "DMK STALINS DAUGHTERS HOUSE RAID 700CRS IN CASH 260KILO GOLD AND 3000 CRS UNACCOUNTED DOCUMENTS."

The images are of the IT raid done at the residence and office of MK Stalin's daughter and his son-in-law.

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, "Raid at Stalin's daughter house", and found multiple media reports on the same. According to the reports by NDTV and The Federal, Rs 1.36 Lakhs were found in a day-long raid of the Chennai residence of DMK chief MK Stalin's daughter and son-in-law. Hence, the amount of cash retrieved as mentioned in social media posts is too hyped.

We did a reverse image search of each viral image separately and found them to be old and unrelated to the raid.

On google reverse image search, we found the same images were published by DNA on July 17, 2018. According to the article, Rs 163 crore cash and 100 kg gold biscuits were seized in I-T raids at a contracting firm, Ms SPK and Company, in Tamil Nadu. Hence the image is old and unrelated to raid associated with DMK.

On reverse image search, we found the above image was published by ANI on April 1, 2019, with a caption, "Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials seized huge cache of money stuffed in cartons and gunny bags from a cement godown in Vellore, during the intervening night of 29-30 March."

The above image was published by Deccan Herald on December 11, 2016. The image was shared with a caption, "Cash and jewellery seized during I-T raids in Hubballi and Chitradurga districts." According to the article, the IT department found Rs 5.7 crore cash in new notes, 32kg of gold and jewellery, and Rs 90 lakh worth of old notes stashed inside the bathroom tiles when a raid was conducted in the residence of a hawala dealer in Challakere in Karnataka.

The same image was also published by Hindustan Times.

The image was tweeted by ANI on November 2, 2019, with a caption, "Telangana: Khammam police today arrested five persons for cheating public in the guise of exchanging Rs. 2,000 denomination currency notes and offering 20% commission. 320 bundles of Rs. 2000 denomination fake notes (around Rs 6.4 crores) seized." Hence, an image of the raid in Telangana went viral with a claim of money retrieved from a recent raid in Tamil Nadu.

The image was published by The Bloomberg Quint on April 1, 2019. According to the article, the cash was retrieved by the IT department during a raid at a cement factory in Tamil Nadu. The image was also tweeted by ANI with a caption, "Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials seized huge cache of money stuffed in cartons and gunny bags from a cement godown in Vellore, during the intervening night of 29-30 March."

The image was published by a website, The Economic Times, on January 19, 2017. The caption of the image says, "Drug seizures by the anti-narcotics agencies and police teams was seen maximum in Punjab." Hence, the image is unrelated to Tamil Nadu.

On reverse image search, we found that the above image in an article published by The Hindu on April 2, 2021. According to the article, the image is from the raids at the residence of Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and daughter and was credited to The Hindu journalist M Karunakaran.

