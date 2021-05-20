Fact Check

Old Videos Shared To Show Israeli Troop Stopped Palestinian Ambulance Amid Ongoing Conflict

Two old video clips are merged together to show the atrocities of Israel against Palestine by stopping the ambulances amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Yusha Rahman 
Others/World   |   20 May 2021 12:09 PM GMT
Bharat Nayak
Representative image

A video is widely being shared on social media where some army men are seen stopping an ambulance. The video is being shared with a claim that it is of the recent Israel-Palestine that erupted at the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The video is being shared with a caption, "And now they're attacking ambulances...is that also self defense? #GazaUnderAttack #SaveSheikhJarrah #FreePalestine."

The video is widely being shared on Facebook.

Claim:

The video of troops stopping ambulance is of recent Israel-Palestine conflict.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke the video into several keyframes and then did a reverse image search with multiple keyframes. We found that the viral video is a merger of two different video clips.

Clip 1: The first video clip shows Police officers attacking an ambulance and trying to take the victim by force.

The reverse image search led to news published by AA.com.tr on November 25, 2020. According to the report, Israeli soldiers tried to forcibly pull out an injured Palestinian from an ambulance of the Palestinian Red Crescent in the occupied West Bank. The article also has the first part of the viral video, i.e., around the first 23 seconds of the viral video.


Clip 2:

The second video clip shows a troop stopping an ambulance and asking for the key of the vehicle.

Google reverse image search of one of the screenshots led to a video published by a website BT Salem on March 8, 2019. The video was published with the title, "Israeli soldiers detain Palestinian ambulance at gunpoint during a protest in the village of Beit Sira." The report further said that the officer asked ambulance key at gunpoint and then threw the keys on the hood of the ambulance to prevent it from leaving. The driver and another paramedic were forced to wait there for about 15 minutes until the soldiers moved away. The crew then returned to the village and continued to provide first aid to the demonstrators until the clashes ended.


Hence, while both the videos are of Israeli troops trying to block an ambulance, it is old and unassociated with recent clashes between the two nations.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

