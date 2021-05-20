Social Media Users Falsely Claim Al-Aqsa Mosque Bombed Down By Israel

Amid the ongoing Israel Palestine conflict, many social media handles are sharing images and videos with a claim that the Al-Aqsa mosque, the third-holiest mosque in Islam, has been bombed down by Israel.

All these images and videos are being shared with a caption which translates in English as, "After Mecca and Madina, Al Aqsa was considered to be the third holiest mosque in Islam, Israel has bombed it down."





तोड़ दी गई 😁😁🚩इजराईल ने तो भगवा कर दिया आसमान! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eMo65Lj2Rb — Anil Singh (@AnilSin24130636) May 13, 2021





These images and videos are widely shared on Facebook and Twitter



Claim:

The viral images and videos are of the Al-Aqsa mosque being destroyed by Israel.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian checked all the image and video separately and found the claim to be fake.

Video:

तोड़ दी गई 😁😁🚩 pic.twitter.com/tXwfxUIF1g — एच एस राजपूत 🇮🇳🚩 (@Harisingh63611) May 12, 2021

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke the video into multiple keyframes using InVid tools and then did a reverse image search with one of the images. On Yandex reverse image search, we found a screenshot of the video was published on a website, Islamic Invitation Turkey, on June 24, 2014. The title of the article says, "Video-Turkey-backed the terrorists who are enemies of Islam blow up Uwais Qarani Shrine."





The video was also published on DailyMotion, 6 years ago.

Live Mint in a video titled, '5 ancient sites ISIS has destroyed | In 90 seconds', also shared the same video. At around the 1:55 timestamp of the video, a bomb destroying the tomb can be seen.

Hence, a video of ISIS destroying tombs of Hadrat Owais e Qarani has gone viral as Israel destroying Al-Aqsa mosque.

Image:





Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published by Wall Street Journal on July 29, 2014. The image was captioned, "Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on Tuesday amid one of the heaviest assaults on the Palestinian territory since the conflict with Hamas began on July 8."

The image is old and is of the Israeli air force destroying Gaza's only power plant.





According to AA.com.tr, Israeli forces attacked Al-Aqsa mosque and fired sound bombs that caused a fire to break out in trees inside the Al-Aqsa compound on May 10, 2021.

Reuters reported that the tree was about 10 meters from the mosque, Islam's third holiest site. Israeli police said that the fire was started by the Palestinians who had thrown fireworks at the police. While Palestinians say that the fire was caused by the police stun grenade.

We also found no other media report claiming that the Al-Aqsa mosque has been destroyed.

