Fact Check: Scene From Movie Passed Off As IPS Officers Kneeling In Front Of A Politician

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates a photograph which shows IPS officers kneeling in front of a politician.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 Sep 2020 10:08 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
A photograph is being circulated on social media claiming that IAS and IPS officers of the country kneels in front of politicians in India.

The post has been shared over 7,000 times.

Claim:

Photograph shows IPS officers kneeling in front of a politician in India.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A reverse image search of the photograph led to the same image being uploaded as part of a movie review on the 'Koimoi' film news website. The article was published on December 30, 2011.


According to the article, the photograph is from a Bollywood film called 'Kya Yahi Sach Hai' which is based on Ex IPS Officer Y.P. Singh's novel 'Carnage By Angels'.

The photograph was also found in another review article.


A keyword search for 'Kya Yahi Sach Hai' movie, led to the entire film on Youtube. It was uploaded by Ex-IPS officer Y.P. Singh on October 24, 2016.

The viral scene can be found at the 1:48:18 timestamp in the video.


According to the description of the video, the film is "based on the best-selling novel 'Carnage by Angels' written by the then serving officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Y.P. Singh.

The description says that Y.P. Singh was an officer of 1985 Batch of the IPS. He wrote since there was a corrupt hierarchy from the bottom to the top, one lone officer, logically, would never have made a difference. Realising this, Y.P. Singh quit the police force with a view to making his endeavours more effective from the outside.

Therefore, a movie still is being circulated as a real situation.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
