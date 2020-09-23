Fact Check: Scene From Movie Passed Off As IPS Officers Kneeling In Front Of A Politician

A photograph is being circulated on social media claiming that IAS and IPS officers of the country kneels in front of politicians in India.

The post has been shared over 7,000 times.

डोनेसन से नौकरी करने वाले लोग ।।

मुझे नहीं मालूम यह फोटो कहां का है पर जो यह ब्यान कर रहा है वह समझने में काफी है। बहुत से लोग यह हल्ला करते हैं कि फलां IPS हो गया फलां IAS हो गया। यह चित्र इन सब की पोल खोल रहा है।आजाद भारत पर यह कालिख है। pic.twitter.com/wWSbB7iHfu — pushpendra kumar saket (@pushpen58966816) September 19, 2020





Claim: Photograph shows IPS officers kneeling in front of a politician in India. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search of the photograph led to the same image being uploaded as part of a movie review on the 'Koimoi' film news website. The article was published on December 30, 2011.





According to the article, the photograph is from a Bollywood film called 'Kya Yahi Sach Hai' which is based on Ex IPS Officer Y.P. Singh's novel 'Carnage By Angels'.



The photograph was also found in another review article.





A keyword search for 'Kya Yahi Sach Hai' movie, led to the entire film on Youtube. It was uploaded by Ex-IPS officer Y.P. Singh on October 24, 2016.

The viral scene can be found at the 1:48:18 timestamp in the video.





According to the description of the video, the film is "based on the best-selling novel 'Carnage by Angels' written by the then serving officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Y.P. Singh.

