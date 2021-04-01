Fact Check: Image Of Fake IPAC Survey Viral To Claim Mamata Banerjee Is Losing Nandigram Seat

Social media users are sharing an image purportedly showing an internal survey of the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), a political consultancy run by Prashant Kishore. According to the survey, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is losing from Nandigram.

The image is viral ahead of the West Bengal elections, which are being held between March 27 to April 29, 2021, in 8 phases. Since Prashant Kishore's political consultancy IPAC is campaigning for Mamata Banerjee's party, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), many social media users are posting the image to claim that even the political consultancy firm of Mamata Banerjee knows that she is going to lose from Nandigram.

The Twitter users are sharing the image with the caption, "PK's internal survey leaked. Pishi is losing Nandigram..#PishiHarcheBanglaJitche".

Suresh Nakhua, Spokesperson of BJP Mumbai, also shared the post.



Archive to the post can be seen here

Many Facebook users are also sharing the post.

PK's internal survey report leaked - Momta losing Nandigram: Posted by Sanjay Varshney Chanchal on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Claim:

The viral image is of a survey by IPAC that claims Mamata Banerjee is losing Nandigram.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did not find any media reports about the IPAC survey that speaks about Mamata Banerjee losing from Nandigram. On closely observing the image being shared, we found that Pratik Jain's spelling, the co-founder of IPAC, is wrong. It is written Prateek Jain while his name is Pratik Jain. Also, Trinamool Congress is mostly referred to as 'TMC' or 'AITC', but in the viral survey, it is mentioned as AITMC.

IPAC, on March 31, 2021, took to Twitter to refute the viral post. The IPAC tweeted, "Facing imminent defeat, @BJP4Bengal has now gone down to the level of using FAKE surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up!! P.S: In I-PAC, no one uses desktops, so at-least be smart in your effort to create fake survey/reports!"

Facing imminent defeat, @BJP4Bengal has now gone down to the level of using FAKE surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up!!



P.S: In I-PAC, no one uses desktops so at-least be smart in your effort to create fake survey / reports! 😉🤣 pic.twitter.com/lFaOo0DshU — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) March 31, 2021

TMC also tweeted refuting the viral claim. TMC tweeted, " BJP IS LOSING BIG IN NANDIGRAM! Anticipating a huge loss, @BJP4Bengal has resorted to doing what it does best- SPREAD FAKE NEWS! This document is fake & has ZERO credibility, just like BJP's leaders & promises! Circulating such fake reports won't work!#BohiragotoChaiNa."

BJP IS LOSING BIG IN NANDIGRAM!



Anticipating a huge loss, @BJP4Bengal has resorted to doing what it does best- SPREAD FAKE NEWS!

This document is fake & has ZERO credibility, just like BJP's leaders & promises!

Circulating such fake reports won't work!#BohiragotoChaiNa pic.twitter.com/YK1ThHYdk2 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 29, 2021

