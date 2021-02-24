Fact Check: No, Colored Boxes On Toothpaste Tube Don't Represent Its Ingredients

Posts shared on social media claim that different colours on the strip at the bottom of toothpaste indicate its ingredients. An image being shared with the posts says that the black stripe represents pure chemical, the red stripe represents natural and chemical composition, the blue stripe shows natural and medicine, and the green stripe shows natural. The image is shared with the caption, "Meaning behind the colour codes of Toothpaste: BLACK-pure chemical, RED-natural + chemical, GREEN-natural, BLUE-natural + medicine."

Meaning behind the color codes of Toothpaste: ·BLACK-pure chemical ·RED-natural + chemical ·GREEN-natural ·BLUE-natural + medicine Posted by Addison Thread on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

FYI👩‍🏫 📍Anong difference ng AP24 Whitening Toothpaste sa gamit mo eh parehas lang toothpaste?🤔 📍Bakit ba may Color... Posted by Ella Casidsid Sabadlan on Monday, 22 February 2021

This post is viral for a long time. Many Facebook users have shared the same claim earlier as well.





Claim:

Different colours strips on toothpaste tubes represent the different ingredients of toothpaste.

Fact Check:

On searching with the keyword, "colour code on toothpaste", we found a website, Healthline, which debunked the viral claim. According to the site, the stripes on the bottom of the toothpaste tube is simply a mark made during the manufacturing process. These marks are read by light beam sensors, which notify machines where the packaging should be cut, folded, or sealed. "These marks do come in many colors, and they're not limited to green, blue, red, and black. Different colours are used on different types of packaging or with different sensors and machines," says the report.

The website of Colgate mentions that colour code means nothing. According to the website, if you want to know what kind of ingredients your toothpaste has, don't look for a coloured block at the end of the tube. Instead, take a look at the packaging for a comprehensive list of ingredients.

According to American Dental Association (ADA), most toothpaste contains the same basic ingredients, like abrasives to help clean teeth, flavouring agents, humectants to soften the toothpaste, and detergents to help the toothpaste foam, one should always check if the paste has fluoride or not, fluoride helps to prevent tooth decay and cavities by strengthening tooth enamel.

Vishvas News contacted the Customer Care Department of Colgate, which said, "The coloured marks at the tube helps the machine detect the end of the tube. It ensures that the printing is in the right place, and it is sealed properly."

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Photo Of BJP Workers Forming Lotus Symbol Shared As Kerala Welcoming UP CM Adityanath