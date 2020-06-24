Fact Check: Dubious Infographic Stating 'Risk Of Community Transmission In Indian States' Propagated As 'News'

An infographic which claims to show that the Telangana State has COVID-19 community transmission risk of 122% has gone viral.



The Logical Indian received a request to authenticate the Infographic. It has been attributed to 'India in Pixels', a media outlet which has accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.





Claim:

Viral infographic shows the Risk percentage of Community Transmission of COVID-19 for various states in India. Fact Check: The claim is false. The Telangana government on June 22 denied the claims that the state was at a higher risk of community transmission of COVID-19. Health Minister Eatala Rajender's office issued a statement after the infographic by India.in.pixels claiming that Telangana had a 122% risk of community transmission went viral on social media. Below is the press note issued by the Telangana government:





Clarification From 'India In Pixels':

The page had added an edit to their now-viral post and clarified that the infographic 'is not making a prediction but only comparing the number of quarantined people in comparison with active cases' Below is a screenshot of their clarification:













Further, a GitHub link to the data used for calculations is also mentioned in the edited post. It shows that the number of quarantined people considered for calculating the risk of community transmission in Telangana is 2993. This number is much less than the number of people in the containment zones (1,99,465) as mentioned in the press note issued by the state government.



Below is the comparison between the data used in the Infographic (Left) and the data released by the state government (Right):





Further, by their own admission, 'India in Pixels' have stated that 'the metric is super rough. While a more perfect metric can be made considering population density and testing parameters, it will be far too complex to be visualized. This metric is simple to understand but is arguably rough.' The formula used has no scientific basis.





Therefore, the Infographic is not a reliable source of information.

