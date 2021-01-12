Old Image Of Child Rescued From A Boat Disaster Shared As Survivor Of Recent Indonesia Plane Crash

An image of a baby wrapped in a life jacket is viral on social media claiming that the baby is a survivor of the recent Indonesia plane crash. On January 9, 2021, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 from Jakarta to Pontianak, in Indonesian Borneo, lost contact of the radar 4 minutes after the flight took off. Later, it was found that the flight crashed between the islands of Laki and Lancang, in the Thousand Islands chain, northwest of the capital Jakarta. There were 62 people on board.

A Facebook page, People's Daily, Kashmir shared the image of the baby with the caption, "Breaking News #Allah hu akbar one baby survived in Jakarta Indonesia plane crash..."

Breaking News #Allah hu akbar one baby survived in Jakarta Indonesia plane crash.. Posted by People's Daily, Kashmir on Sunday, 10 January 2021

Many Facebook users are sharing the image.





Claim:



The baby in the viral image is a survivor of a recent plane crash that happened in Indonesia.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same image was published on an Indonesian news website, Lintas Parlemen. The article was published on the site on July 4, 2018, with the headline, "Alhamdulillah, Satu Bayi Korban Tenggelam KM Lestari Maju Selamat Sehari Terombang Ambing di Laut (which translates in Engish as, "Alhamdulillah! One baby found safe a day after MV Lestari Maju sank in the sea").

According to Bangkok Post, on July 4, 2018, a cargo vessel named KM Lestari Maju got drowned in the waters of Selayar Islands, Bulukumba regency, South Sulawesi. In the accident, 31 people died and 130 passengers were rescued.

The image was also viral in 2018 with the fake claim of the image belonging to Lion Air aeroplane accident of Indonesia. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the then spokesman of disaster mitigation agency, also had tweeted the child's image on October 30, 2018. He tweeted the image with the caption, "There are many social media posts that claim to show an image of a baby who survived the flight JT-610 plane crash. This photo shows a baby who was rescued from KM Lestari Maju that sunk into Selayar waters, on Tuesday, 3 July 2018. So this information is a hoax. Please don't spread hoaxes."

Thus an image of a child rescued in a deadly boat disaster near Indonesia's Selayar island in July 2018 is being shared with the false claim of it belonging to Indonesia plane crash.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Indian Media Falsely Reports "Ex-Pak Diplomat Admits 300 Killed In Balakot Strike"