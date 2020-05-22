Fact Check: Old Video Of Argument Between Indian & Chinese Soldiers Shared As Recent Clash At Indo-China Border

A face-off occurred on May 9 between Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Indian Army along the disputed India-China boundary in north Sikkim, which resulted in major injuries on both sides.



Reportedly, they confronted each other near the Naku La sector, ahead of Muguthang, on May 9. Following this, a video started circulating on social media platforms which showed a verbal dispute between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the India-China border. It is being claimed that the video is from the clash that occurred in May 2020.

Some claimed that it shows Chinese and Indian soldiers talking after possibly stone-pelting each other.

The tweet has been retweeted over 3,000 times.

Another tweet has also garnered 3,000 times.

Further, the one-minute, 51-second video has been shared with the same claim several times on Facebook.



According to an AFP report, the Chinese soldier's remarks are, "You tell him, I'll be on duty in his area. Get out, you tell him to get out, otherwise, they will bear the consequences. Get out, I don't like them. If they don't leave, I'll call the bombers to let them all die in this place (translated to English)" Claim: The video is from the recent skirmish at the Sino-Indian border. Fact Check: The claim is false. The video has been circulating online on various platforms since at least January 2020. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames and using the tool InVid. This led to a video uploaded on Youtube on January 13, 2020.

The title of the video reads, "Chinese army arguing with Indo Tibetan Border Police (I.T.B.P.) in Border of Arunachal Pradesh"

The ITBP is the official portal of the Indo Tibetan Border Police, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. According to the official website, ITBPF was raised on 24 Oct 1962. The ITBP is currently deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3488 km of Indo-China Border and manning Border Outposts on altitudes ranging from 9000' to 18700' in the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of the Indo-China Border. ITBPF is a specialized mountain force and most of the officers and men are professionally trained mountaineers and skiers. Being the first responder for natural disasters, ITBPF is involved in carrying out numerous rescue and relief operations across the country. Screenshots from the video clearly show the uniform worn by an Indian soldier which bears the acronym "I.T.B.P." on the shoulder.

A keyword search led to a report by a Chinese website, dwnews.com The article says that the video was being circulated since mid-January in light of conversations about the establishment of a military hotline between the India-China border.

