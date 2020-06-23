Fact Check: Did Indira Gandhi Address Soldiers At Galwan Valley?

After violent clash between Indian Army and Chinese soldiers on June 15 at Galwan Valley, Social media is abuzz with fake news. A black and white picture showing former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the backdrop of mountains, addressing soldiers is being shared with the claim that she addressed soldiers at the Galwan Valley.





The picture was shared by the official Twitter account of UP congress. It was retweeted over 2000 times.









This is Galwan valley where Indira Gandhi ji was addressing our soldiers.



This now belongs to China. #SurenderModi pic.twitter.com/GhSELkWB1e — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) June 21, 2020





Indira Gandhi addressing Army jawans at Galwan Valley, Ladakh pic.twitter.com/y7BOdlpI8M — Indira Gandhi (@indira_gandhi1) June 21, 2020

Several other verified accounts shared the picture with the same claim.









गलवान घाटी में जवानों को संबोधित करती इंदिरा गांधी का यह फ़ोटो दर्शाता है कि शेरनी तो देश मे एक ही थी। अब तो सरकार चूहों के हाथ मे है जिनके राज में चीन हमारी सीमा में घुस कर 20 जवानों को मार देता है और प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं कि कोई सीमा में घुसा ही नही। 20 जवान तो अपने आप ही मर गए pic.twitter.com/zRH1VzkTd4 — Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal (@SevadalDD) June 22, 2020

The Logical Indian received a request on its WhatsApp fact check number (6364000343) to authenticate the claims made with the viral photo.







Claim:



Indira Gandhi addressed army jawans at Galwan Valley. Fact Check: The claim is False. A reverse image search led to articles which said that the location of the photo was Leh, around 200 kilometres away from Galwan Valley. Below is a screenshot showing the two locations on the map:





Below is a screenshot of the viral photo in an article which says the photo was taken when Indira Gandhi was addressing the jawans in Leh in 1971:







"One of the rare pictures of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi addressing jawans in Leh in 1971," reads the caption of the photo.



Further, a tweet mentioned that the photo is actually a PTI photo and credited it to DPR Defence.

With all due respect. The source of this image is

Smt. Indira Gandhi addressing Jawans in Leh in 1971 and NOT Galwan Valley, Ladakh. [PTI Photo/ Courtesy DPR Defence]



Speaking as an Indira Gandhi fan- kindly don't spread wrong information. Thanks https://t.co/uhWZHq8xC8 — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) June 21, 2020

The photo was found on the PTI archive.

Below is a screenshot of the search.





Therefore the viral pictures were taken in Leh and not Galwan Valley.

