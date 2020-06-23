Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Indira Gandhi Address Soldiers At Galwan Valley?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Indira Gandhi addressed soldiers at Galwan Valley.

The Logical Indian Crew
After violent clash between Indian Army and Chinese soldiers on June 15 at Galwan Valley, Social media is abuzz with fake news. A black and white picture showing former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the backdrop of mountains, addressing soldiers is being shared with the claim that she addressed soldiers at the Galwan Valley.


The picture was shared by the official Twitter account of UP congress. It was retweeted over 2000 times.




Several other verified accounts shared the picture with the same claim.



The Logical Indian received a request on its WhatsApp fact check number (6364000343) to authenticate the claims made with the viral photo.


Claim:

Indira Gandhi addressed army jawans at Galwan Valley.

Fact Check:

The claim is False.

A reverse image search led to articles which said that the location of the photo was Leh, around 200 kilometres away from Galwan Valley.

Below is a screenshot showing the two locations on the map:


Below is a screenshot of the viral photo in an article which says the photo was taken when Indira Gandhi was addressing the jawans in Leh in 1971:


"One of the rare pictures of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi addressing jawans in Leh in 1971," reads the caption of the photo.

Further, a tweet mentioned that the photo is actually a PTI photo and credited it to DPR Defence.

The photo was found on the PTI archive.

Below is a screenshot of the search.


Therefore the viral pictures were taken in Leh and not Galwan Valley.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Claim Review :  Indira Gandhi addressed soldiers at Galwan Valley
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
