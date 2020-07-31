Fact Check: Did Indians In Spain Take Out Procession In Support Of Ram Temple?

A video showing a procession being taken out by Indians in Spain is being shared with the claim that it is in the support of the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.



"Every house will be coloured saffron and Ram will come again. A small procession was taken out by Indians in Spain in support of the construction of the Ram mandir," reads the caption of the viral post.

*🚩 हर घर भगवा छायेगा - फिर से राम राज्य आयेगा...*



स्पेन मे राम मंदिर के निमार्ण के समर्थन पर हिन्दुस्तानी लोगो द्धारा निकाला गया ढोल - नगाडे के साथ एक छोटा सा जुलूस...



*🚩 जय श्रीराम - भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳* pic.twitter.com/3lHUN0pMAE — #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) July 27, 2020

The video has been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

















Claim:



Indians in Spain took out a procession in support of the construction of Ram Mandir. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.





This led to the a video on Youtube, dated November 2018. It was uploaded by a channel called Swargandhar Dhol Tasha Pathak.

From timestamp 14:45 onwards the viral video can be seen.

