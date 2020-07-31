Fact Check: Did Indians In Spain Take Out Procession In Support Of Ram Temple?

Aditi Chattopadhyay
A video showing a procession being taken out by Indians in Spain is being shared with the claim that it is in the support of the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.
"Every house will be coloured saffron and Ram will come again. A small procession was taken out by Indians in Spain in support of the construction of the Ram mandir," reads the caption of the viral post.
Indians in Spain took out a procession in support of the construction of Ram Mandir.
The claim is false.
A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.
This led to the a video on Youtube, dated November 2018. It was uploaded by a channel called Swargandhar Dhol Tasha Pathak.
From timestamp 14:45 onwards the viral video can be seen.
Dhol Tasha Pathak plays Indian traditional drums and traditional instruments used by Marathas. Dhol Tasha Pathaks are usually invited to perform on joyous occasions like Shobhayatra on Gudi Padwa, weddings, product launches, traditional welcome of guests, Ganpati or Navratri processions, etc.
A Mid-Day report said that the group had performed at the IX International Festival Of Folklore, a UNESCO-partnered folk music festival in Lloret de Mar, Spain (June 25 to 30, 2018).
In conclusion, the video being shared is from 2018 and is nowhere related to the Bhoomi Pujan that is to happen on August 5.
